JP2025: Iyabo Ojo Showers Prayers On Priscilla As She Tie Knot With Juma Jux

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo on Thursday showered her daughter, Priscilla Ojo with emotional prayers on her wedding day surfaces online.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzania husband, Juma Jux is set to tie the knot traditionally on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The wedding, currently being held in Lagos, has attracted the attention of fans, A-list celebrities, and well-wishers from across the entertainment industry.

On this faithful day, Iyabo Ojo in a viral video, could be seen holding her daughter close as Priscilla Ojo kneels before her, while she offers powerful words of blessing, protection, and guidance.

The proud mother of two who dressed in stunning traditional attire became teary-eyed as she poured out her heart, thanking God for the journey so far and committing Priscilla’s new chapter into His hands.

Her emotional display has left many fans and celebrities praising her for being a loving and prayerful mother.

Reactions trailing this posts;

chidimaochonga said, “This marriage go last ❤️.”

omoshewa_rhaph said, “Congratulations Queen Mother. Your home is bless Priscy❤️.”

ajokealadire_abela.2 said, “Prayer of a mother is irreplaceable,may our mother not be absent on our big day and may we not be absent on our children big day,congratulations Queen Mother,may her home be blessed forever Insha Allah.”

iam_ajiboyeomowunmi said, “AmenAunty Iyawo eni kabamo pe ese iyawo fun Loruko Jesu.”

slimfit_wellnesslab said, “This is the kind of love and glow every queen deserves! Iyabo Ojo is shutting it down #WeddingGoals.”

