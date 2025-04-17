JP2025: Iyabo Ojo Shares Lovely Photos For Daughter’s Wedding

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has rolled out beautiful photo and video in celebration of the highly anticipated traditional wedding of her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, with the Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

New Telegraph reports that the traditional wedding is taking place today, April 17, in Lagos, and heartwarming moments from the celebration have been making the rounds online.

A video circulating online captured the moment movie star Iyabo Ojo danced sweetly as she gets ready to attend Priscilla Ojo’s glamorous wedding.

In the video, the proud mother of two rocked a simple yet elegant green beaded lace Aso Ebi, looking glamorous as her fans expressed admiration on the radiating glow.

Looking radiant and beautiful, Iyabo Ojo was seen dancing joyfully to a hype song playing in the background that mentioned her name.

Priscilla Ojo’s traditional wedding event is the third in their four-part wedding celebration, following a Nikkah ceremony and a civil wedding held earlier in Tanzania.

The video of Iyabo Ojo dancing sweetly in celebration of daughter Priscilla Ojo wedding melts many hearts online.

Also, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos as she captioned it with appreciation and gratitude.

She wrote: “This is the day the Lord has made! shall rejoice and be glad in it! JP2025 is finally here! God’s blessings to every single soul. A Thank you, Lord!

#Gratitude #Jp2025”.

Some reactions are shown below:

hao_fabrics said, “I’m so happy for her ❤️❤️❤️.”

mrz_niniola said, “Ma fi siapawon .”

amina_intimates said, “Most put together iya iyawo of the decade ❤️❤️❤️❤️seee finesse .. you’ve set a standard Queen mother .. no more old looking iya iyawo again going forward.”

omosexy1415 said, “I love her soooo much, proudly mother, Queen mother sent from heaven, More Grace ma,I prayed for you, you will live long to eat the fruits of your labor in Jesus Mighty name.”

3rippleadorableeventsnparties said, “Congratulations my darling ❤️.”

