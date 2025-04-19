JP2025: Imade, Liam Unvieled As Flowergirl, Ring Bearer

Share

Late Nigerian singer, Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad’s son, Liam, has stirred reactions on social media, after he was unveiled as the ring bearer for the JP2025 white wedding.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the most talked about white wedding of brand influencer, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux took place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at a lovely sea view location in Lagos, and clips from the party started to make the rounds online.

It was also gathered that the children of some top celebrities played parts in the beautiful union.

Late Mohbad’s two-year-old son, Liam, rocked the same suit as the groom, Juma Jux, to fit into his ring bearer role.

In the video, it could be seen as the Tanzanian singer was giving little Liam a fist bump made the rounds on social media.

Also, Imade Adeleke, the first child of Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido was the little bridesmaid.

A cute video emerged online of her walking down the aisle in a beautiful off-white dress as she held on to the much younger flower girl who was with her.

Imade also had a bright smile for the people of the press who were taking snaps of her as she walked the aisle.

Reactions as Liam and Imade are ringbearer and flowergirl at JP2025

Posh_glam01 said: “Davido’s daughter❤️❤️❤️❤️ Liam❤️” Unusual_jisorlar said: “Awwwn my beautiful imade first daughter of Davido adeleke.”

Myonestop_luxury said: “Y’all can agree with me that everything about this union was well thought out – detailed, thoughtful, intentional and absolutely love-centred!”

Lavishbyendowedevents_ said: “awwwwww this is so emotional ❤️ loveeeet.”

Eunice_is_unique said: “Awww our little champion .”

Little_elena_0102 said: “Awwwwww God bless Queen Mother for this ”

Mbhwandies wrote: “The sweetest video I’ve seen today .”

Toyinalonge said: “Liam of Lagos .”

Ibinabokaribo said: “This got me emotional.”

Sarahfalolu said: “Iyabo Ojo is such a sweet soul.”

Olori_adejoke said: “Our sweet Liam ❤️.”

