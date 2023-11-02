JP Morgan Projects Strong Market For Nigeria, N850/$1 By Year-end

JPMorgan Chase & Co has said that it expects the naira to dollar exchange rate to eventually strengthen towards N850 per dollar by year-end as the combination of tighter policy, as well as more attractive rates and FX levels deter incremental dollarisation and perhaps attracts some foreign capital. The US multinational financial services company, which made the projection in a report released Wednesday, entitled, “Nigeria local markets strategy: Getting set for reopening,” said it expects Nigerian authorities to maintain a willingness for greater flexibility of the exchange rate.

However, it said that while it expects the naira to dollar exchange rate to eventually strengthen “the large backlog of unmet FX demand and low net FX reserves makes the job challenging.” The financial services company stated: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) appears willing to once again allow a flexible exchange rate without the use of moral suasion to limit the upside. This was initially the case during the first attempt at re-calibrating the FX market, however those efforts lost steam due to inflation concerns.

“We believe recent efforts to restore a flexible FX regime may be sustained given the willingness to accompany it with tighter monetary conditions. The interbank FX rate has risen in recent days to over N900, from N750, thereby significantly closing the gap to the parallel rate which is now just above N1,000.”

While noting that unifying the various FX windows and eliminating the long- standing list of forex-restricted items help simplify the FX policy framework, JPMorgan said that due to still limited FX liquidity in the official market, and the fact that naira isn’t a fully convertible currency “some FX demand will inevitably find its way to the parallel market.”

“In our opinion, when authorities refer to the FX backlog, they are actually referring to US $6.8 billion in FX forward commitments which the central bank has not honored – the majority of which has been covered by commercial banks. “However, we estimate there is up to a further $$3-4billion (probably less given the FX adjustment) in unmet FX demand needed for goods and services imports. CBN will need to clear both backlogs, a difficult task given the low levels of net FX reserves.

“We previously estimated that Nigeria’s net FX reserves could be as low as $3.7billion at the end of 2022. We do not have new information about the central bank’s short-term contingent liabilities, however gross FX reserves have further declined by $4.1billion through this year and now amount to around $33.3billion, suggest- ing the net position could be lower,” it further said. The US financial behe- moth also said it believes that the current -300 basis points (bp) / +100bp corridor around the 18.75percent policy rate needs to be narrower in order to increase the market (and real economy) relevance of the policy rate.

“Indeed, as we have noted previously, the CBN appears to be in the process of normalizing monetary policy, despite the fact that a monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting hasn’t held since July. Assuming the OMO auctions are held on a more regular basis, we expect it will result in tighter liquidity conditions, which will in turn help slow dollar demand,” it said.