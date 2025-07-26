Joyner Lucas Claps Back At Skepta With Diss Track

The transatlantic rap tensions are boiling over as Joyner Lucas unleashed another blistering diss track, “Round 2 K.O”, aimed at the UK grime legend Skepta.

This new track is a direct response to Skepta’s recent release “Round 2”, intensifying the fiery UK vs. US lyrical feud that’s captivated fans on both sides of the Atlantic.

On “Round 2 K.O”, Joyner doesn’t hold back. He questions Skepta’s musical accolades with razor-sharp bars: “Stop talkin’ ’bout hits and that platinum shit Lil’ ho, you barely went sheet metal.”

He also mocked Skepta’s fashion choices and accuses him of copying ASAP Rocky’s style: “How you gon’ steal ASAP Rocky swag and f**k it all up and go gay with it? (Innit) You started it I ain’t duckin’ no smoke, want all of it.”

Joyner continues with jabs at Skepta’s association with OVO frontman Drake: “You got a lil’ co-sign and you proud of it You’ll do anythin’ just to get a lil’ OVO chain, even swallow it.”

He even references Top Boy, mocking Skepta’s appearance in a past interview: “Since you wanna talk about influence, let’s talk about the female clothes you rock, boy I seen you in an interview dressed like a b*tch, I guess you really a top boy.”

The back-and-forth began when Joyner first challenged Skepta earlier this month. At the time, Skepta appeared unbothered, calling Lucas “a brave man” and joking that he wasn’t going to respond. But the release of “Round 2” changed the tone leading Joyner to respond with “Round 2 K.O” just days later.

The diss drops just as the hip-hop world gears up for ComplexCon Las Vegas, happening October 25, 26, 2025, with performances from Young Thug, Central Cee, Ken Carson, and others.