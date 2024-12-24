Joyful Celebration: Household of Levites Releases Newly Recorded Songs

Share

With great excitement and thanksgiving, the Household of Levites, the choir body of the University Joint Christian Mission (UJCM) at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has unveiled their highly anticipated debut release. This landmark achievement showcases two Spirit-filled and inspiring songs:

Build Up – Composed by Min. Adu Ayobamidele

– Composed by Min. Adu Ayobamidele Agbanilagbatan – Composed by Min. Gbeminiyi Ajeleti

These songs, crafted through divine inspiration and masterfully composed by dedicated music ministers in the Household of Levites, aim to bless, edify, and uplift your spirit.

Special Recognition

We proudly acknowledge that the Choir Coordinator during this remarkable period of recording is Adegboyega Oluwadamilola. His leadership and commitment to excellence contributed significantly to the realization of this project.

Now Available Online!

You can now listen to these tracks online and immerse yourself in their powerful melodies and messages. We encourage you to share these songs with your friends, family, and community.

Why You Should Listen

Each song carries a profound message of hope, worship, and encouragement.

A seamless fusion of anointed lyrics and harmonious melodies to inspire a closer relationship with God.

Created by a passionate and vibrant choir driven by their love for God and dedication to ministry.

Join the Celebration

As you listen to these songs, we trust your heart will be filled with joy, and your faith will be strengthened. Don’t miss out on this divine encounter through music!

Click the links below to listen and share:

Let us celebrate this beautiful milestone together with the Household of Levites!

This article was originally published on The New Man. Be sure to visit their platform for more inspiring Christian content.

Share

Please follow and like us: