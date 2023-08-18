Joycare/Greater School Reacts To Alleged Sexual Assault Of Student

Following the sexual allegation levelled against Joycare/Greater Scholars International School by one of their pupil’s parents, Mr and Mrs Olusola, the management of the school has called on the Lagos State Government to give a fair investigation into the case.

It would be recalled that Mr and Mrs Olusola had alleged that their four- year old female child was sexually assaulted by a security staff of Joycare staff school which is now a subject of investigation by the authorities.

After the allegation was made public, the Lagos Domestic Sexual Violence Agency (LDSVA) announced via its official “X” page (previously Twitter) that “The Perpetrator, David James, has since been arraigned for the offence and remanded.”

Speaking on the development in a press statement made available to newsmen on Friday by Mrs Margret Oyesanya, the school described the allegation as unfounded, meritless.

In a statement titled “Defamatory Campaign and Blackmail Against JOYCARE/ Greater Scholars International School”, Oyesanya said the safety and well-being of our pupils have always been our utmost priority, however, she said they believe that these allegations are being used as a means of blackmail and extortion by Mr and Mrs Olusola and their surrogates.

The statement reads, ” We feel it is our responsibility to address recent developments concerning certain allegations being made against Joycare/ Greater Scholars International School. We would like to clarify the situation and present our side of the story in an effort to provide a balanced and accurate perspective.

” Over the past four months, we have been subjected to a defamatory campaign and allegations of blackmail by Mr and Mrs Olusola, residents of 7A, Esther Olusola Street, Victory Estate, Ajah, Lagos. The allegations claim that their four-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by a member of our security staff.

” We categorically deny these allegations and consider them to be both unfounded and without merit. The safety and well-being of our pupils have always been our utmost priority.

“We want to make it clear that we take any such allegations very seriously and are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in their ongoing investigation.

“Rape and child defilement are issues of extreme gravity, and we understand the concerns they raise in our community. However, we firmly believe that these allegations are being used as a means of blackmail and extortion by Mr and Mrs Olusola and their surrogates. We are determined to defend our reputation against these baseless claims.

“We encourage the general public to critically evaluate the facts and context surrounding this situation. We are committed to complete transparency and are actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies, the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), and the Ministry of Youth & Social Development to uncover the truth.

“In light of these events, we have taken appropriate measures to safeguard the well-being of all our students, including the 4-year-old in question. We believe that the truth will prevail, and we are confident in the fairness of the investigative process.

“We kindly request that everyone refrain from jumping to conclusions and allow the proper authorities to conduct their thorough investigation. We will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

“Your understanding and support during this challenging time are greatly appreciated”.