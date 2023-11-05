Joy Osusu: It’s Priceless Making Impact In Young People’s Lives

Princess Joy Osusu is an entrepreneur with many thriving brands. She is the CEO of Glo May Specialities, organisers of the Mr and Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria. She is also the founder of Nigeria Achievers Awards and Nigeria Women Achievers Awards. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Osusu speaks about the challenges that comes with grooming young people

You were recently given an ambassador title. tell us all about it…

The youth ambassador title came from the West Africa Youth Council, the youth board of ECOWAS, saddled with the responsibility of promoting any thing youth-related and are given to individuals with exemplary and leadership qualities. So, I feel honoured to be recognised. I was opportune to be inducted as one of The ECOWAS Youth Ambassadors

You are the organiser and CEO for Most Elegant Girl In Nigeria and Mr Elegant pageant, which you have hosted successfully for close to a decade. How has the journey been?

The journey has been an interesting one with numerous challenges and hurdles but we thank God for bringing us this far.

What has been your biggest challenge hosting beauty contests in Nigeria?

Funding, basically has been the biggest challenge and lack of support from the government. The pageant industry is one industry that needs the weight of the government and cooperate bodies in impacting more lives. Given the scarce resources, organisers are saddled with the responsibility of generating funds themselves, which hasn’t been an easy feat.

Pageantry is a tool for economic development, leadership and entrepreneurial grooming which adds value to the society, inspiring more young girls, who dare to dream and purse their dreams rather than succumb to negative vices the society throws at them. So, it’s something that I believe government should support or have an agency that helps with resources because we know that government cannot do it all.

So far, how would you describe being able to remove many young people from the streets, giving them a platform to grow?

The feeling is amazing and fulfilling. Making impact in one’s life is priceless. Seeing most of them blossom into independent self-employed personalities is a thing of joy. That they once passed through the system, nurtured and unleashed into societal relevance.

Have you had young people who come back to thank you for helping them through your pageant organisation?

Some of them do b u t others don’t. In fact, m o s t of the people we have g i v e n support throught the platform end up insulting and condemning the brand over irrelevant issues but with the reviews we get from a few that are genuine, that has kept us going. I always encourage myself and my team with this bible parable, ‘that Jesus healed 10 people, only one came back to thank him, and he asked, where are nine others?

Most of our queens, who won previously are thriving entrepreneurs, doing well in their choosen fields and keep giving back to the brand. I will like to appreciate a few of them like Queen Ebbah Blessing , Queen Mistura Ademoye, Queen Mary-ann and Queen Adaobi Goodluck. Thank you for your support al- ways to the brand.

Managing young boys and girls is not easy. What do you believe is the biggest challenge facing Nigerian youths these days?

I will say, youthful exuberance and misplaced priorities. Most of our youths are now wired into quick wealth, not wanting to follow the due process. They want what they want now, if possible, yesterday. So, it’s very challenging try- ing to educate and reoriente them.

You have also hosted Nigeria Achievers Awards and Nigerian Women Achievers Awards for many years. What inspired you to organise the award?

My major inspiration, is to inspire the next generation through celebration of great achievements. And also to be a global medium of celebrating great achievements; professionals, talents, respectable personalities, rare creativity and corporate bodies, who are role models in diverse areas of human endeavours, especially those, who have made positive impact on Nigerian youths and the populace at large.

Celebrating these great personalities is another way of saluting their courage and great feats as well as encouraging them to do more and challenge our youths to align with a noble path. Same thing goes with our Nigeria Women Achievers’ Awards, which focuses on celebrating women, who dare to dream and inspire. Our women’s awards is to commemorate the International Women’s Day. Taking it further this December is our Men of Honour Awards as the men aren’t left out. Men are the pillars of every nation.

It is is another prestigious award for distinguished men of honour, top flyers and players in their different fields. It is a very special award for men of notable calibre and status, who have displayed discipline and consistent exemplary leadership qualities in their different fields, with visible feats. Men who have toiled and worked hard to uphold the Nation’s intergrity and impacting lives through their various offices, platforms and businesses. All my organisations have always been about encouraging people and impacting lives.