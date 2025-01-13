Joy, Harvest of Testimonies at Chosen Mgbidi Crusade

Share

After about four years’ halt of the annual Mgbidi crusade of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, in Mgbidi, Imo State, the much-awaited crusade made a classic comeback.

The town shook in line with the church’s hit song for the crusade, “Mgbidi Will Shake”, as it witnessed a large number of visitors who journeyed from different parts of the nation and globe to participate in the crusade, with several outstanding miracles shared.

The crusade with the theme, ‘What God Has Determined Shall Be Done’, started Thursday January 2 and ended Sunday 5.

Adjudged the biggest programme of the church, it was indeed a time of jubilation when the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka in one of the services at the headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos State, announced the return of the crusade, which held in Lagos for a period of time, with the tag, ‘Lagos Experience’.

For varying reasons, some members said they felt different having the Mgbidi Crusade held in Lagos and longed for the return to Imo State. Members who hail from the eastern part of the country, also see it as the highpoint of their homecoming experience during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Undoubtedly, not only did members of the church and visitors missed the crusade, the inhabitants of Mgbidi and its environs also missed the programme which drew them more exposure and prominence to them in addition to monetary gains, from meeting needs of accommodation seekers, conveying worshippers to and from the crusade ground, providing other services and the money realised from selling food, drinks, toiletries, and other items. Though petty traders and other business owners view it as a time to cash out as they exploit people.

However, some changes were observed including the beautification of the main gate of the crusade ground, though further plans as gathered are on (though cost intensive) to make the venue more conducive, as the permanent/makeshift shields are presently not enough to cater for the worshippers who have as the least of worry, the exposure to the harsh sun, seeing it as blessings, as they visibly express joy witnessing the programme and are highly expectant of miracles, hearing others testify.

After welcoming participants to the programme, the elated revivalist, Muoka, declared blessings as he assured that none would go home untouched by God.

“I can see you are waiting for Mgbidi, Mgbidi has come. I rejoice with all of you. Your blessings have come, I have assurance that as long as you step into this place, your blessing is sure,” stated Muoka.

He, however, noted that the year was full of uncertainties, and divine guidance necessary, making the gathering of the worshippers at the feet of God, the all-knowing, very important.

He said when they follow God, they won’t be misled. This was as he encouraged the congregation not to be afraid as it was only what God permits that shall happen, as anything determined by God shall be done no matter the devil or oppositions.

Also, he encouraged participants not to fear what the year holds and if they will make heaven. He said they should rather be determined to obey God, do His will and fear Him; and Heaven at last shall be their portion.

Preaching against several practices, which he tagged ungodly, he noted the spread of prayer houses/prayer ministries, saying the devil was using them to deceive and distract people, especially those who do not like hearing some of the hard things/truth preached in the Lord’s Chosen Church.

The GO in his sermon stated: “Are there any of your children that you want destroyed or go to hell? You want your children to go to heaven and for yourself to go to heaven. That is the will of God for your life. What you need to do is to obey him and heaven at last for it will be our portion.

“In my father’s house there are mansions and the mansions are for people. What you have is better than all the riches and mansions of this world. Therefore, let not your heart be troubled. As you ask him to unfold his plan for you this year, He will do it unhindered.

“The beginning of a relationship with God is repentance…confess and renounce your sins, be born again, maintain righteousness… The unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God. You see these are difficult parts of the messages in Chosen but this is the most blessed aspect in Chosen, because of these, some people prefer to go to prayer houses.”

Stressing the non-efficacy of prayer while engaging in unholy acts, he continued, “They do not want to talk against sin or what they wear so they are looking for prayer houses. Then people are busy opening prayer houses everywhere where they will come and pray with the statue of Virgin Mary and Jesus.

“Prayer without repentance and holiness takes people nowhere, it takes them to hellfire. The devil, knowing fully well that many people do not want to live right and hear the gospel of repentance, he’s busy opening Catholic prayer ministries everywhere and people are rushing to go and pray; carrying water, carrying candles.”

He warned: “My friend listen to me; a broad way leads to destruction and a narrow way leads to eternal life. Don’t allow the end day trend, evil trend to sweep you away into hell. Keep to holiness, keep to purity and ensure genuine repentance. Amend your ways and it shall be well with you.”

The crusade where prayers were offered for individuals and nations, had the presence of the Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Douye Diri and featured one of the legendary voices of the cross singers and Chioma Jesus. It also featured paramilitary parade, several songs ministrations from different groups/countries where the presence of the church is registered, likewise mind-blowing testimonies including a woman who got married for the first time at 54 years old.

In an interview with journalists, Muoka at the grand finale of the programme reiterated that the programme presents a platform where people from within and outside Nigeria have gathered to know the mind of God for the year.

He stated:”Every year we gather to know what God has in mind for us and what God wants to do for the Chosen and all participants. The theme for the year is ‘Dominion, Restoration and Divine Favour’.

Commenting on the return of the Mgbidi Crusade to its original location after four years, he said it was an avenue for those outside Lagos, particularly in the South and Eastern regions, who are unable to come to Lagos for programmes to also enjoy the blessings of God.

On the situation of the country and the world, he urged individuals to prepare for the rapture/second coming of Jesus Christ as the end-time is already here.

Meanwhile, some participants who spoke with Sunday Telegraph shared that their expectations were in no little way met as they described the crusade as unique and unforgettable.

One of the pastors from Ebonyi State, Gerald Nwadike noted:”This is the best Mgbidi Crusade I have witnessed which is a proof of the wonderful move of God.”

Also speaking was a worker, Nnalue Ogechukwu,”I’m so happy witnessing this programme. The atmosphere is different and it is a beautiful experience. I am looking forward to the next edition.”

Share

Please follow and like us: