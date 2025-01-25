JOY EKEMEZIE: Sights on showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural tourism potential to the world

Share

…inspired by retreat at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

Dr Joy Ekemezie, Chief Executive Officer, JC Kline Group, could be described as one of the few faces of the contemporary successful African youths in business. With business interest in different sectors of the Nigerian economy, her sight is on putting Nigerian tourism on the global map as one of the top tourist destinations and advocacy for peace and unity. Ekemezie in this interview shares her dreams of becoming a successful Nigerian female entrepreneur. Excerpts:

Educational background

Honourary Doctorate in Leadership and Corporate Governance – American University of Peace and Governance; Owner-Manager Programme – Pan-Atlantic University; Developing Analytical Competence for Managing Operations – Pan-Atlantic University; Strategy Execution for Public Leadership – Harvard; Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM); Diploma in Human Resource Management – CIPM and a Master of Business Administration – National Open University.

You are a young Nigerian lady of many parts, what drives your engagements and what is the interesting part that keeps you going?

What drives me in my work is the clear sense of purpose and vision. It’s about witnessing the impact I can have in various aspects. There’s a profound eagerness to create positive changes wherever possible. Seeing the transformation from what was before to what comes after is incredibly rewarding. Additionally, the energy of the people I work with often fuels my own passion and keeps me motivated.

What inspired your foray into the business world?

I like to refer to myself as a born businesswoman. Looking back to 2007/2008, amid my part-time studies in Industrial Mathematics, the memory of hustling to sell bags to cover my educational expenses and daily needs remains vivid. Alongside, I cultivated skills in fixing lashes and styling hair, demonstrating my commitment to self-sustenance during my academic pursuits.

Guided by the influential presence of my mother, a dedicated proprietress, I absorbed the essence of teaching, crafting lesson notes, and designing examinations for students. Yet, my heart gravitated towards the entrepreneurial realm.

My mother stands as a beacon of industry, diligence, brilliance, and resilience – a role model whose interactions with the Kano government underline her values, diligence, and dedication.

Through her example, I witnessed the harmonious blend of faith in God and business acumen, observing her navigation through triumphs and setbacks with unwavering strength and determination. Her unwavering spirit and resolute refusal to surrender left an indelible mark on me.

Moving to Abuja, my entrepreneurial flair led me to embark on customising bed sheets for hospitality establishments and healthcare facilities while scouting for employment opportunities. It was at this juncture in 2013 that the inception of my company, JC Kline Limited, came to fruition.

Even amid formal employment, the revenues from my business sustained me. A pivotal day of realisation dawned on me as I fervently pursued a governmental position, unfolding a profound truth, an unparalleled ardour, ignited within me when broaching conversations concerning my business ventures. The fervour, hope, and unwavering vigour that surged through me when envisioning the future of my company were unmistakable, heralding a deep-rooted dedication marked by tireless tenacity.

While traversing the entrepreneurial landscape, setbacks may have tested my resolve, yet the shield of resilience guarded me from the shadows of failure. I recall labouring tirelessly with joy and enthusiasm, working round the clock during those formative years.

The aspiration to meaningfully contribute to my nation’s economic fabric, fostering employment prospects, and serving as a beacon of hope for myself, my family, and my community ignited a transformative spark within me, shaping the essence of who I am today.

You are presently exploring Nigerian tourism space, how did this come about?

Recently, I took a personal retreat to La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort for three days, which was an eye-opening experience and deepened my appreciation for Nigeria’s tourism potential.

I’m a seasoned traveller, having visited over 13 countries, and my experiences abroad, especially in Ethiopia, have made me proud of and fascinated by diverse cultures.

My visit to La Campagne, right before the IPADA Celebration 2024, offered insights into the potential of tourism in Nigeria to preserve culture, generate revenue, boost employment, development and infrastructure among other benefits.

Inspired, I aim to contribute to showcasing Nigeria’s rich culture and tourism potential to the world. Recently, I organised an educational programme for Nigeria’s 64th Independence celebration through the Tourism Volunteer Network, as team lead focused on promoting peace and unity through cultural displays.

As someone involved in the hospitality and tourism industry, my goal is to leverage/explore partnerships and volunteer efforts to enhance tourism in Nigeria.

What ignited your commitment to continuous learning?

Six months back, I signed up for the Owner Manager Programme at Pan Atlantic University. I decided on this programme after carefully weighing its pros and cons for me and my business.

I believed its curriculum would tackle some challenges I was facing and saw it as essential. Mixing education with business isn’t straightforward and depends a lot on how you view it. Despite the hurdles, like flying to Lagos every month and the intensive nature of the course which often kept me up at night, I kept going.

A recent chat with a friend left me with a memorable thought – he said that every successful businessperson must embrace continuous learning in whatever form suits them best, highlighting the importance of education.

Running three subsidiary companies in different sectors while pursuing further education is challenging, but my drive to make a difference compels me to keep learning. The fast pace of the world, especially with technological advancements disrupting traditional business models, demonstrates the need to stay updated.

Failures of giants like Nokia and Blackberry, contrasted with the evolution of companies like Apple and Huawei, reinforce the importance of adapting and evolving.

I view education as a means of acquiring, assimilating, retaining knowledge and information that positively improve decision-making, it has become a crucial part of my life. The programme at Pan Atlantic University helped me restructure my companies, allowing them to function independently under two separate MDs, which has led to consistent results and significant business improvements.

As a successful young Nigerian business lady, what in your view is the correlation between education and success?

My mother’s role as a school proprietor laid the foundation for many of my achievements, which I attribute to God and a passion for learning. Throughout my journey, I have embraced continuous learning, recently completing courses at Pan Atlantic University and Harvard Business School. Looking ahead, I am set to embark on a course at Harvard Kennedy School in 2025.

As a decade-long entrepreneur, I have discovered that continuous learning serves as a powerful tool, a shortcut that navigates one away from failure. Challenges and setbacks remain inevitable, yet learning reshapes our understanding of failures, nurturing a deeper bond with our businesses, guiding decisions, and amplifying both capacity and momentum.

Education, I’ve learned, surpasses mere knowledge; it involves mastering oneself to a certain degree. Being open to assistance, embracing new information, and maintaining a receptive state are all integral aspects of the learning process.

By adopting a learning mindset, akin to tuning a sponge to the frequency of knowledge, I have welcomed individuals eager to contribute to my journey, enhancing my critical thinking skills and offering fresh perspectives on navigating complexities.

You recently bagged a Honourary Doctorate degree of the American University of Peace and Governance, USA, what’s the feeling like?

A little over a decade ago, I bore the weight of being labelled a school dropout. Today, standing tall with a doctorate degree in hand, the journey from then until now has been nothing short of transformative. As a young woman juggling business to fund my education in Industrial Mathematics, the overwhelming demands of school, work, and navigating cultural transitions took a toll. The stigma of being labelled a dropout momentarily dented my self-esteem, yet it sparked a fire within me.

I made a solemn vow to myself – I refused to let labels define my path; instead, I would use them as stepping stones to inspire others.

This doctorate serves as a testament to both humility, recognising a higher power at work, and satisfaction, knowing I can share my story to uplift and empower young women everywhere.

What sparked your interest in peace and corporate governance?

Growing up in the Northern region, I have been a witness to various crises that shook me to my core. There were moments where I feared for my life and that of my family, facing the looming threat of insurgency. The haunting memories of past near-death encounters have stayed with me, fueling my deep-rooted passion for advocating peace and unity in our beloved country, Nigeria.

Having experienced firsthand, the devastating impact of insecurity in both the North and now the South East, I am driven by a strong desire to spread awareness, offer prayers, and actively contribute to fostering harmony and stability. It is crucial for us to comprehend the profound effects of tribal and ethnic conflicts on our children, the detrimental consequences of insecurity on the economy, and the living standards in affected regions.

Additionally, corporate governance holds a significant place in my interests. Through my recent participation in the LBS programme, I have gained valuable insights into the importance of corporate governance, reinforcing my dedication to upholding ethical standards and effective management practices in the business world.

How can a peaceful world be achieved in the face of inequalities?

There’s a common saying that what is equal doesn’t always seems fair, and what’s fair isn’t always equal. Taking Nigeria as an example, I believe it is possible to achieve peace amid inequality if the government takes decisive steps toward implementing effective wealth redistribution policies.

In various parts of the world, governments adopt different tax strategies, such as progressive, proportional, and regressive taxes, to manage inequality. Nigeria, therefore, could establish policies aimed at cushioning the impact on the less privileged, thereby managing inequality better and fostering peace.

With more females at work places these days, do you see the home front management and marriages being threatened?

As a female CEO, I find inspiration in women like Folorunsho Alakija, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Malala, Ibukun Awosika, Adaora Umeoji (OON), Dr Owen Omogiafo, Dupe Olushola and many others who are rewriting the story.

We’ve witnessed women stepping into groundbreaking roles – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as Liberia’s first female President, Michele Bachelet leading Chile, and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia. In Nigeria, C.P Hauwa Ibrahim stands out as the first Northern woman to become a Police Commissioner. It is clear women are making strides, but why view this progress as something negative?

Managing a home and raising a family shouldn’t be the sole duty of women. It’s a joint effort. Both partners must commit daily to making their relationship work. This belief is why I strongly support teaching work-life balance in schools. At Pan – Atlantic University, for example, one course invites families to participate in activities together. I’ve seen firsthand how teamwork and shared goals, like a couple in my programme, can strengthen relationships.

Open communication, shared values, and joint responsibilities are crucial. I’m aware that demanding jobs and late hours can affect family time. Solutions like flexible working hours, parental leave, and accessible childcare are essential for maintaining a healthy work-life balance. My own childhood, with parents who were often busy with their businesses, taught me the importance of balancing work and family life.

Women’s involvement in the workforce isn’t just about economic benefits or personal achievements. It sets an example for children about equality and cooperation. I hope for a future where the growing presence of women in work is seen positively, sparking conversations on how this can lead to beneficial reforms and a better balance between professional and family life.

How do you overcome downtimes?

I often say that I don’t view downtimes negatively; instead, I see them as opportunities to learn and grow, a nudge to rethink my strategies. Whenever I face downtimes, I emerge stronger, smarter, and better; to me, that’s a clear victory.

What also motivates me is the understanding that I’m not just living for myself. The belief that staying down means defeat, but rising up, even if it’s with difficulty, signifies victory, keeps me going.

Do you find time to unwind given your busy schedule?

Absolutely, being deeply involved in business can mean a lot of work with little time for relaxation, but I make it a point to include fun in my life. Although it is challenging to find the time, I prioritise it because I believe having fun depends on who you’re with.

For me, creating moments for my well-being, encompassing my health, mind, soul, and body, is crucial. It’s essential to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life, enabling one to recharge and rejuvenate. After all, you can only give from what you have within you.

