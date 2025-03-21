New Telegraph

March 21, 2025
March 21, 2025
Jowizaza, Wife Spotted Flying Economy Class

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Jowizaza and his wife, Melaine have stirred social media reactions after the couple was spotted flying economy class.

New Telegraph recalls that the couple tied the knot in an intimate traditional wedding ceremony in Anambra State, surrounded by family and close associates.

However, A clip circulating online shows Jowizaza and his wife lining up alongside other passengers as they prepare for their flight.

Afterwards, they are spotted inside the plane, focused on an iPad.

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this post;

Ella Francics remarked, “A whole Jowizaz, omoh , this hardship no spare the high and mighty oo”.

Gbada Empire queried, “Are you guys okay?.If he enters Keke what’s your own. and why are you videoing him without his consent?”.

Sky Hunter wrote, “She brought the idea, not the Jowi, I know “.

Jhema wears queried, “Una no get work?. Poking into people’s way too much.

Watch the video below:

