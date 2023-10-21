Journey From Within, Beyond Soul Rants, Broken Dream

“This is it!” My apologies go to the music super- star and icon, Michael Jackson (of blessed memory); with regards to the title of one of his last hit albums. Incidentally, that was my spontaneous and instinctive response after going through the collection of the brilliantly mixed milieu of well-woven, poignant and pungent poems under review.

Aptly titled: Soul Rants (Journey from within) it is indeed, a compelling, soul-searching and indepth journey, not just from within but certainly beams a brighter light to the world at large. The book is also a well-crafted, unbiased look at our collective experience, so far, as the largely marginalized people of Nigeria.

Coming out over six decades of our political in- dependence, the poems encapsulate the yet unheeded voice of the restless, yet enlightened youth, presented as beautifully woven, evocative words that strike tellingly at the heart of the critical issues of knowing who we are as individuals, communities and countries.

The collection of poems, which spans nine chapters touches tell- ingly on thematically relevant issues as provided also in Chapter 2, The Swan’s Rant, ChapRants), through Chapter 4 ( Woman), Chapter 5 (Hope), Chapter 6, (Nature’s Rants), Chapter 7(Poetic Rants), Chapter 8 ( Home Coming) up to Chapter 9 ( Life). That begins of course, with Chapter 1 (The State Rants).

Yet, it triggers the pertinent question, of what the author intends to achieve with the ‘rants’. Lest we forget, the word ‘rant’ means to “speak or shout at length in an angry, impassioned way”. For instance, the poems in State Rants in embody the recurring issue of lamentations on the state of things in the country and by extension, the world at large.

They vividly capture the poet’s sincere concern about the broken dreams made by the political leaders, with the youth meant to bear the brunt. In Broken Dream, it succinctly states that the position of the youth who were: ‘Entangled by this fascination/Planting seeds, on a sterile land,/ No attachment, no devotion./ Smashing the dreams of meagre fellas. In a similar tone, there is: ‘No warmth, from by- standers,/ No generosity from cheerleaders.

/We slaved for deception and false elation”. Her poetic prowess is further proven with words such as brawl, crawl, shawl, and fall. These are stated in lines such as: Listen to my brawl/Watch me crawl/ Take me beneath your shawl/Quit this stonewall/ I do not wish to fall; The painful paradox of poverty of the people amid plenty of natural resources is echoed in: Life has been so empty/Amid plenty/ Models are looking so trendy/The wealthy looking all frenzy. In a similar vein, this is emphasized in ‘The Dream of an African Child’ –For those who jappa only to return to pains/…

There is a sunset at a distance,/ From the corner where I exist,/ To stoop in labour` for a piece of the meal./Can you tell the sadness that I conceal?/ Who else can feel my anguish? Love has either travelled or died,/ Why must I watch the fiestas?/ Yet the party is over by sundown, / When I return from a distant mountain,/ Where I search for grains. Also, the potential greatness of the African Child is vividly captured in these words: I am an African Child./ A descendant of the legends,/ If humanity is a tree/ I am its trunk./ Dare to stake a fraction to inspire.

Stretching the issue of the ever-growing and gnawing gap between the leaders and the led majority she states emphatically so in the poem entitled, ‘Clueless’, the poet states that: Thou may be unaware,/The damage was done us,/Guises we wear in times of fear,/ Tears that fell in despair. In ‘Choking’ she states that there is Fire on every Mountain, and she asks: How can peace remain?/ Where justice is in shackle./ Ruffled in this rogue battle.

The answer is obvious. Beyond words that rhyme such as push-ups, follow-ups, ketchup and makeup, the message is clear in the poem titled: ‘ In the changing room of power’, as: ‘Promises made are half fibs and half facts./ No one infers what becomes of the sport,/Where numbers beat reasons’. That is part of the paradox and parody of our current political dispensation and the imperative of those amongst us on the side of Truth to keep asking the necessary questions.

In Chapter Two, the harmony of unblemished nature is expressed in the ‘Swan’s Rants’. Amongst the constellations so bright,/A swan shimmered gracefully in calm waters, /Gazes upon the heavens,/ In the life’s grand design, she revels./ The swans and the stars must unite in grace./To find our place,/ In their timeless grace. This is not only captivating but brilliant! Enthralling imagery is shown in ‘When dream ceases to exist’.

It states that when This broken swan embraces quiet nights,/ No more quests to follow the sun,/With exhausted wings, her dreams ended. And similes that lure the heart are provided Through the looking glass, their spirits did converse,/ The swan and the poet, in the universe’s pouch./ In veiled rhymes, their love did rehearse, /A diverse verse for the timeless con- nection. In the poem ‘Deluded’ in Chapter Three she expresses her wishes: Grant me a gracious gift/Let me see the lordliness of your largesse.

/Give me the in- tuition of vision/To avoid partial erratic guesstimates. Her deep and philosophical musings are in ‘Contemplation. What comes to mind is: In this stinking and sinking existence,/Life teaches me to know how to breathe with ease, /And give up my agony./Hands me the sweetness of divine love,/Where I can exist without demarcation and Contemplation. Woman as poignantly placed in Chapter Four talks about: The fabrics of her soul are ripped/Little by little, she loses her grip/The fire in her heart is dim/Like music without rhythm.

The travails mothers bear are well stated in ‘Mothers Cook with Love’. Mothers cook with love,/ Her soft hand,/Kneads the dough,/Rendering kindness to culinary details versus craft. In Chapter 5, the poet’s insightful understanding of the vagaries of Mother Nature is put this way: “Yet rain arrives, to oust, / The mundane life we grasp, /With newness and dampness / Accept change, dance in its grace, / In the rain, our souls are assuaged / Take the sun and the rain, as tutors.

/ Both are Chapter Six comes up with ‘Nature’s Rants’ with the captivating lines of A dance of life, an epiphany lost but found, /Rainbow of fantasies now abounds, /A gift of life is a glee to hold, /What a moment to dote! Life’s intricate hopes cascade, /A journey for all to explore, /A kaleidoscope that’s ever new,/As the sun paints it with its morning dew, Let’s light up the world’s Horizon. As an indigene of Kogi state, the poem titled ‘The Confluence City’ epitomizes: Eyes of the ocean, the spirit of stardust, / Veins of the river, sense of trust, /Boldness, in the soul of truth, /These elements unite in affluence…

The Poetic Rants in Chapter Seven brings us To the Books where it is stated that:Beyond the grasp of mortals,/Lies a treasure, untold, /Waiting for the wise to hold,/A mystery to unfold./Marbles with the grandeur of vision, Breathes life into the pen with precision /Creating worlds of ambitions,/ Infinite chances with no inhibition,/Words come alive with each stroke, /Universe of idea is evoked. Two other poems in this chapter that call for attention are: ‘Apology to poetry’ in which she states:

I apologize, my faithful friend, /Though I have stumbled,/Trying to place my metaphors/Oftentimes taking satire for paradox ,’ This is Life’ talks about A complex room,/Of ashes, of doubts and gloom,/ Hard to dust and shrug off its doom,/Shelves of memories in layers loom. Chapter eight is all about ‘The Tale of Homecoming’ for which she has been away for a decade.

So, she apologizes:Papa forgives me, I lacked wisdom,/To identify the smiling mask of belligerent faces,/To friends walking in anaemic veins,/Already gone too distant. She goes further in ‘Homecoming’ to paint Ebiraland in Kogi state as the perfect picture of places of scenic splendour. The place of my birth,/Nestled in the mountains,/Of beauty and mirth, /Breathtaking landscapes.

/Trees as rooted as the clans,/Nature’s sacred place,/ Terrain that inspires,/In that thriving suburb. The last Chapter Nine touches on ‘Life’. In ‘A Touch of Madness’ she is Exploring life from a confined box, /How the touch of madness marks every breed?/Forced sometimes to hide, /The blood that ruins our veins. And in ‘Soul’s Fragments’ she states that: With- in the core of each soul,/ Is an aborted dream, a story untold./Endless they are, in pursuit of life, /Looking for meaning, battling with strife.

In all honesty, the author’s fact that the ‘poetic talents have garnered multiple prestigious awards, is a testament to her literary prowess”. They are all well-deserved. The moving messages and the poetic methods of vivid imagery, similes, rhymes and rhythms are well crafted and presented for discerning minds to grasp and ask the needed questions Above all, she has come to bolster my claim that life is a poem and we are all interpreters.

As stated in the Foreword, “Poet Halima’s Soul’s Rants is a remarkable bold entry into the world of published poets. This collection will reawaken the poet in anyone who thinks poetry is for poets who are from outer space and is wholeheartedly recommend to everyone craving the pleasure of a ride around lines of Enchanted Ink”.

This collection of thought-provoking, thematically relevant poems is, therefore, highly recommended not only for all students of English language and poetry here in Nigeria but the world at large. Kudos to Halima Abdulazeez for a work well done, because this is it! Baje is a poet, novelist, columnist and President, of the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN)