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March 16, 2026
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Journalists’re Real Gate-Keepers Of Society, Says Ajadi

A frontline governorship aspirant in Oyo State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has lauded journalists in the country for being gatekeepers of the society, while urging them to continue to set positive agenda that will make the 2027 elections.

While speaking with journalists in Ibadan, yesterday, the aspirant who is preparing to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde in 2027, clarified that “Media practitioners, not politicians, gatekeep for the country by set ting good agenda for them to make the Nation grow.

Many journalists set negative agenda for politicians, and this should be corrected.” As a journalist himself, Ajadi said: “Journalists are the real gatekeepers of the society. Without journalists, politicians are not going anywhere. “The way journalists shape the society determines what that society will be.

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It is our duty to shape it positively and not negatively. “The way any politician funds publicity will determine his growth. So, I want us to cooperate to achieve our goals.”

Ajadi who has publicly declared his ambition to become governor of Oyo State, said: “Journalists go out and beam their searchlights on the needs of the society, and call the attention of government and stakeholders to whatever is lacking and needs to be prioritised.

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