Journalist’s Wife Needs N30m For Kidney Transplant

A 58-year-old woman, Mrs Adenike Ajao, wife of a former Education Editor, Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Wale Ajao, has cried out to well-meaning and spirited Nigerians, and corporate organisations for financial assistance.

Mrs Ajao, who is presently at Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State undergoing dialysis due to kidney failure is appealing to philanthropists, captains of industries, great men and women of God and all Nigerians to come to her rescue as she struggles to raise N30 million for kidney transplant.

According to her husband, the woman, who is on admission at the Renal Ward of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta has for the past six years been battling with multiple ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, hemorrhage, heart palpitations and damaged kidneys.

Mr. Ajao told New Telegraph: “On Monday, December 8, last year, her health condition deteriorated seriously as she slumped in the bathroom and fell backwards hitting her head against the floor.

“She was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta that night, and by December 23, 2024, her condition had worsened.”

Speaking further, Ajao disclosed that the most painful thing now is that the attending to his wife have discovered that her two kidneys have been badly damaged, thereby making transplant inevitable.

