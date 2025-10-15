Journalists Urge To Support Integrated Measles-Rubella, Polio Vaccination Campaign In Adamawa

Journalists, social media influencers, as well as community and religious bodies, have been called upon to support the campaign of the integrated Measles-Rubella and Polio Vaccination Campaign exercise to ensure its success in Adamawa State.

The call was made on Wednesday in Yola during a one-day Media Dialogue with Journalists, Social Media influencers, stakeholders and partners organised by the Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ADSPHCDA) in collaboration with UNICEF.

The campaign, scheduled to commence from October 18 to 28, 2025, will cover Routine Immunisation (0–23 months), Measles-Rubella (9 months–14 years), Polio (0–59 months), and HPV (girls aged 9 years).

The Executive Chairman of Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Suleiman Saidu Bashir, while addressing participants, emphasised the importance of the campaign, describing measles and rubella as preventable but potentially fatal diseases.

Dr Suleiman Bashir explained that though “consequences of measles can be irreversible, it may lead to blindness, brain damage, or even death, stressing, the integrated approach allows us to address both measles and rubella at once, ensuring broader protection for children.”

He noted that the inclusion of the HPV vaccine in the campaign aligns with ongoing efforts to raise awareness about cancer prevention, especially among young girls.

According to him, “once a girl receives the HPV vaccine at around nine years old, she grows into adulthood with strong protection against cervical cancer”, and called on media practitioners to use their platforms to create accurate awareness and dispel misinformation.

Earlier, the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation of ADSPHCDA, Dr James Vasumu, expressed concern over the spread of misinformation about vaccines, calling on journalists to “set the record straight” and educate the public on the benefits of immunisation.

Also speaking, UNICEF Social and Behavioural Change Specialist, Mr George Ekiti, commended the media for their crucial role in past polio eradication efforts and encouraged continued collaboration.

“Vaccination benefits everyone; the media must continue to drive positive behavioural change through factual reporting and community engagement,” he said.

The event featured an interactive question-and-answer session where participants discussed strategies to enhance vaccine acceptance and community participation.