Journalists Urge Govt To Focus, Invest More In Tourism

The Head TVC News Current Affairs unit, Mr Babajide Otitoju, has called for more government investment into the Nigerian tourism sector.

Speaking at the 2025 Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE), in Abuja, kolade-Otitoju said while recent efforts indicate a bright future, the consensus among many stakeholders is that current government actions are insufficient to fully unlock Nigeria’s tourism potential.

Organised by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), he said more work needs to be done in the areas of infrastructure, security, and consistent well -rounded policy implementation to overcome the existing challenges.

Kolade-Otitoju explained that Nigeria’s tourism sector has potential, but is hindered by challenges like poor infrastructure, lack of cohesive marketing, underdeveloped tourism products. and insecurity.

He noted that these factors deter both foreign and domestic visitors, leading to lower international tourist numbers compared to countries like Kenya and South Africa.

He, however, noted that domestic tourism is on the rise. According to him, in 2022, tourism contributed 3.6% to the GDP, but the country lags behind other African nations in per capita tourism revenue despite its rich cultural and natural assets.

The current affairs analyst stated that Nigeria is rich in cultural and natural assets, with home to over 1,000 annual festivals, two UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 14 more on the tentative list, as well as diverse landscapes and vibrant cultural expressions like music, fashion, and food.