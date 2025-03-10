Journalists task PFN president on bridge building

Share

The Association of Chris tian Correspondentsof Nigeria (ACCoN), has congratulated the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, on hias reelection, while calling for bridge building. The group which commended his efforts and commitment to the realization of PFN’s vision, said in a statement signed by its president, Mr. Adeola Ogunlade that Oke’s reelection provides a renewed opportunity for the continuity of advancing the unity, growth, and spiritual leadership of the Pentecostal body in Nigeria.

“Your first term saw remarkable strides in fostering unity, strengthening Christian values, and deepening the impact of the Pentecostal movement across Nigeria. We commend you for your dedication and commitment to the vision of PFN, and we trust that this second tenure will bring even greater accomplishments. “However, we would like to draw your attention to the fact that your victory was by a narrow margin of 15 votes to 12, a result that reflects the presence of differing opinions within the PFN leadership. This close contest suggests that there were significant voices advocating for change. We humbly urge you to reflect on the concerns of those who did not support your re-election, not out of division, but as an opportunity to strengthen unity and inclusiveness within the PFN.

“It is important to listen to those who may have had reservations and ensure that every voice is heard. The electoral process revealed a centrifugal rather than a centripetal voting pattern, which is unusual in the history of PFN elections. This highlights the need for bridgebuilding and reconciliation within the leadership.” The statement continued: “As you embark on this new term, we trust that God will grant you more grace, wisdom, and divine insight to consolidate past achievements, expand the influence of PFN, and foster greater spiritual growth within the

