Journalists Takes Stock Of Kano Of Emergency On Education

Following the declaration of a State of Emergency on Education in Kano State by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, some journalists have embarked on a reportorial tour of projects executed so far by the state government to see the level of achievement or otherwise almost a year after the declaration.

The State Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), is to monitor and report the successes and challenges recorded in the implementation of the State of Emergency initiative, by the Government of NNPP.

During the tour, the media professionals will assess among other projects, the construction of a one-storey block of four classrooms with offices for primary schools and junior secondary schools across the three Senatorial Districts in the state, which was captured in the Education Emergency Draft Paper.

The initiatives are aimed at bringing to the fore the progress achieved or lack of it in the implementation of the State of Emergency in the education sector for the awareness of the people of the state and also to reawaken the Government where attention is quickly needed.

During the first leg of the tour, the Reporters monitored the progress of work at Abubakar Yusuf Government Junior Secondary School Hotoron Kudu in Nasarawa Local Government Area and Darmanawa Gadar Karfe School in Tarauni Local Government Area.

They also observed the level of work at Namadi Primary School, Unguwar Jakada in Gwale Local Government Area in the state.

In all the three projects inspected, work has reached the advanced level of completion with the Engineers and labourers seen on site thriving to satisfy the contract agreements.

However, at Hotoro South Special Primary School, Children were seen taking lessons on bare floors with their Teachers struggling to control their noises and crowds.

The Headmaster of the School, Habibu Ahmad Sani, said they are facing serious problems of lack of enough Teachers to meet the ratio of two Classes per Teacher, with their Pupil population of 1,432.

He explained that out of these numbers, 80 per cent of the pupil population are sitting on a bare floor without necessary learning concentration, while they are struggling with 35 Teachers plus the Management Staff.

“We need urgent government intervention on Teachers, Teaching Materials, Desk and Chairs with general renovations of our School to meet the standard global educational institutions required”, the Headmaster explained.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had in June this year declared a State of Emergency in the state education sector with a view to revamping it for the overall development of education in the state.

He said while making the declaration, “As your elected Governor entrusted with the solemn responsibility of steering our state towards prosperity and progress, I cannot ignore the glaring reality that confronts us in the realm of education.

“And with education being our number one priority, and believing that education is not only a public good, but is also the greatest asset that any people can bequeath to its upcoming generation because no people can grow beyond the quality and standard of their education system, we must therefore take radical but practical measures to reposition education provisioning in our State.

“Nearly four out of every five classrooms in our primary and junior secondary schools are marred by dilapidation and disrepair, rendering them unsuitable for the noble pursuit of knowledge.

“Today, I stand before you to announce the declaration of a STATE OF EMERGENCY in the education sector. A state of emergency, as declared today, is an extraordinary legal measure that allows us to take some bold steps to address these critical challenges swiftly and effectively,” the governor explained.

