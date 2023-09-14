Journalists Must Be Trained In Digital Journalism To Move With Time – Otufodunrin

A media development expert, Mr Lekan Otufodunrin has urged journalists to look beyond the newsroom and be versatile in the practice of their profession.

Otufodunrin, who spoke as a guest lecturer during the grand finale of the maiden press week of the New Telegraph Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Thursday, also urged journalists to get trained in digital journalism.

According to Otufodunrin, journalists are now competing with those who have phones and not just other media houses, saying that almost everybody is now a journalist.

“We must go beyond ordinary stories and add value to our reports. We must be digitally savvy and smart because young people are here to take over from us.

“Consciously build your network and be nice to people because you will need them beyond journalism.

“Be nice to young journalists and find young people to mentor because some of the young people I mentored later recommended me for consultancy jobs,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the Editor of the Daily Telegraph, Mrs Juliet Bumah, expressed delight with the lecturer and urged members of the chapel to make an impact in the organisation.

“We should make our presence felt both on social media and in the newspaper. As we are doing hard copy, we must also do soft copy,” she said.

Also commenting, Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the NUJ, Mr Adeleye Ajayi commended the organisers of the event and said that the council would come after media houses who fail to remit the pension of their staff.

“We will fight any media house, which fails to remit the pension of their staff. Also, the issue of being nice to our subordinates is very important.

“Let us develop ourselves because it is compulsory that every journalist must have at least a diploma in journalism. Anyone who does not have training in journalism will no longer be called a journalist,” he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairman of the New Telegraph Chapel of the NUJ, Ms Oluwatosin Omoniyi, said that the programme is a key step towards establishing a firm and formidable chapel in the organisation.

Omoniyi then thanked the management of the organisation for giving the chapel the needed support for the program, adding that the Nigerian media, particularly the print, is faced with challenges at this time, particularly in the areas of cost of production and salary payment.

“Some newspaper houses and even other corporate organisations are scared of unionisation of their offices. But here we are today, celebrating with our management, this very important event.

“I must thank my colleagues, officials and members of the chapel for your unflinching support towards making this a success. Without you people it would have been a long journey to nowhere.

“Incidentally, this is being held at a time the newspaper industry is faced with numerous challenges, ranging from the poor economic situation, the dwindling revenue sources and generally high operating costs,” she said.

She then called on the Federal Government to help the print media to survive by reducing newsprint costs, while hoping that the economy would soon improve.