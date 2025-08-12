Journalists Honour Nigeria’s Foremost Aircraft Engineer, Olubadewo

In recognition of his noble contributions to the aviation industry, the foremost aircraft maintenance Engineer, Dr. Sunday Kayode Solomon Olubadewo, has been honoured as one of the Champions of Aviation Development.

Olubadewo was recognised with a Distinguished Honourary Award as ‘Nigeria’s Foremost Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’ at the 29th edition of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) annual conference held at the Providence Hotel, Lagos on the 7th of August, 2025.

The award was presented to the awardee’s son, Capt. David Olubadewo, by Tourism expert and the Founder of Akwaaba African travel market, Mr. Ikechi Uko, at the conference. The award was bestowed on him for his exploits and positive contributions to the industry. Olubadewo, a notable pioneer in Nigeria’s aviation sector, was born on September 17, 1933, in Oro Ago, Ifelodun LGA, Kwara State.

His long career, spanning over half a century, demonstrates his lasting influence on aircraft maintenance and aviation progress in Nigeria and West Africa. He trained both in Nigeria and overseas, and his career progression reflects his journey from a foundational role to a leader of the industry.

Olubadewo, popularly addressed as Elder SKS Olubadewo, is widely recognised for breaking new ground and establishing foundational services within the industry.

As a major contributor to the early years of aviation in Nigeria, Olubadewo pioneered one of the first private airlines in the country, and as he watched the industry grow, he noted the need for consumables to aid the development of the industry. He founded a number of aviation companies, which are still under his chairmanship even at age 92.