Journalists’ Harassment: IPI Nigeria Urges FG To Caution States, Security Agencies

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to call state governments and security agencies to order over the continuous harassment of journalists.

IPI Nigeria made the call in a communique signed by its President, Musikilu Mojeed, and General Secretary, Ahmed Shekarau, after its 2025 Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The twin-event, attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, was held in Abuja on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The IPI Nigeria appealed to the Federal Government to prevail on state governments and security agencies to stop harassment of journalists and address the culture of impunity against them.

The body said harassment of journalists had resulted in Nigeria falling 10 places in the global Press Freedom Ranking in 2025.

It also demanded the review of extant Nigerian laws like the CyberCrime Act and Criminal Defamation Law to reflect current realities and align them with global best practices on freedom of expression. IPI Nigeria expressed the hope that “further attacks on journalists and media organisations would be a thing of the past.”

Recall that IPI Nigeria entered into its “Book of Infamy” the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun; the governor of Niger, Umaru Bago, and the governor of Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, for harassment and intimidation of journalists.

While the Nigeria Police Force and the Niger Government had reached out to IPI Nigeria in order to correct the anomalies, the Akwa Ibom Government had launched personal attacks on its president and his publication, Premium Times.

In the communique issued, members lauded steps taken to call out the offending agencies and state governments. The body also expressed concern that the latest report released in November by Media Rights Agenda fingered government officials for being responsible for nearly 74 per cent of all attacks on journalists and media organisations in Nigeria from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31.

The report cited was in commemoration of this year’s International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.