Journalists Charged On Protected Sex

A non-governmental organisation, Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme (ECEWS), has urged journalists to refrain from unprotected sex. Aimed at promoting access to quality health- care and education, ECEWS conducted free tests on HIV, Syphilis, malaria, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C for journalists at the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Osogbo on Thursday.

In an interview after the blood examination, one of the health personnel, Abayomi Haleem commended the pressmen for taking their health seriously and deeming it fit to participate in the blood screening. Haleem urged them to check back every three months to ensure they are free from viruses and not wait till they are seriously ill. He enjoined the media practitioners to reduce their stress and rest well in order not to fall victim to unprotected sex while relaxing at the bar.

“Journalists should protect themselves against sexually transmitted infections like Syphilis, HIV which grows to become AIDS, Hepatitis B and C. In case of blood transfusion, ensure the blood is well screened. “Stress is a major hindrance to healthy living. Lack of rest could cause burn out.

This could lead to unprotected sex which in turn can transmit STIs. “For example, if one is stressed and goes to a bar, due to the psychological state, he could get wooed easily to have unprotected sex,” the community health expert said.

In his remarks, the chairman of the chapel health committee, Ayobami Agboola, appreciated the NGO and the health personnel for the medical tests conducted. He urged journalists across the country to have a good attitude towards regular checks and their health status in order to carry out their obligations properly and enjoy sound health.