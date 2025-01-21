Journalists’ Attack: Edo NUJ Hails Okpebholo

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, has expressed its profound gratitude to Governor Monday Okpebholo for his prompt response in addressing the recent attack on journalists during the Governorship tribunal case in Benin City.

In a joint statement, the Chairman of the state chapter of the Union, Dr Festus Alenkhe and the Secretary, Andy Egbon, commended Governor Okpebholo’s decisive action in ensuring the safety and security of journalists, stating that his swift intervention demonstrates his commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of media practitioners.

According to reports, some uniform men had attacked journalists covering the tribunal case, prompting the Governor’s immediate response.

The governor has since directed the security agency to investigate claims by the NUJ accordingly. The NUJ praised Okpebholo’s stance, emphasizing that his actions align with the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

