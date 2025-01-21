Journalists’ Attack: Edo NUJ Hails Okpebholo Over Prompt Intervention

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council has expressed its profound gratitude to His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Governor of Edo State, for his prompt response in addressing the recent attack on journalists during the Governorship tribunal case in Benin City.

In a joint statement, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council Dr Festus Alenkhe and the Secretary, Andy Egbon commended Governor Okpebholo’s decisive action in ensuring the safety and security of journalists, stating that his swift intervention demonstrates his commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of media practitioners.

According to reports, some uniformed men had attacked journalists covering the tribunal case, prompting the Governor’s immediate response.

The Governor has since directed the security agency to investigate claims by the NUJ accordingly.

The NUJ praised Governor Okpebholo’s stance, emphasizing that his actions align with the principles of democracy and the rule of law. The union reiterated its commitment to upholding the rights of journalists and promoting a safe and conducive environment for media practice.

In the statement, the NUJ said: “We are deeply grateful to Governor Okpebholo for his prompt intervention, which has sent a strong message that attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in Edo State.”

The Union urged all stakeholders to join hands with Governor Okpebholo in promoting a culture of respect for the media and the fundamental rights of journalists.

As the Governor continues to demonstrate his commitment to protecting the rights of journalists, the NUJ has pledged its support for his administration’s efforts to promote a safe and enabling environment for media practice in Edo State.

