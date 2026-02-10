Journalist To Senate: Safeguard Electronic Transmission Of Results

A journalist and advocate for press freedom, Livinus Chibuike Victor, has called on members of the Nigerian Senate to rise above partisan interests and act in defense of democracy by guaranteeing the full implementation of electronic transmission of results in the 2027 general election.

Victor, in a press statement, in Abuja, stressed that electronic transmission of election results is not a political favour, but a democratic necessity.

According to him, credible elections remain the foundation of national stability, public confidence, and international respect. He warned that any attempt to weaken, manipulate, or discard the electronic transmission process would erode public trust and further deepen citizens’ frustration with the political system.

“The future of over 240 million Nigerians must not be subjected to opaque processes. Transparent and verifiable elections are the backbone of any functioning democracy.

The Senate must stand on the side of history and protect the integrity of the 2027 elections,” he stated. In the same vein, Victor strongly condemned the growing cases of intimidation, harassment, unlawful detention, and killing of journalists across Nigeria.