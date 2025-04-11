Journalist Targets Record-Breaking 72-Hour Marathon Interview

Share

An Abuja-based Journalist, Livinus Victor, has announced his plan to embark on a 72-hour marathon interview session to promote press freedom in Nigeria.

The historic Guinness World Record attempt for the longest interview marathon, themed “Nigeria, Our Strength,” is scheduled to take place from April 17 to 20, 2025, at Harrow Park Golf Club, off Ahmadu Bello Way, behind Abia House, Central Business District, Abuja.

Addressing newsmen at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, Victor said that despite increasing threats to press freedom across the globe, including censorship, harassment, and violence, Journalists continue to carry out their mission with courage and integrity.

He described Journalists as the pillars of democracy and guardians of truth, emphasizing their essential role in promoting transparency, holding power accountable, and giving a voice to the voiceless.

According to him, in the face of mounting global pressures ranging from media censorship to targeted attacks on reporters, Journalists have continued to uphold the core values of truth and accountability.

“As misinformation spreads and trust in institutions wavers, professional journalism remains a vital defense against disinformation and manipulation,” he said.

Victor stressed the need to protect press freedom, invest in quality journalism, end the harassment of media professionals, and recognise the indispensable role of Journalists in building and sustaining open societies.

He added that the strength of any democracy lies in the freedom and empowerment of its press, saying that where journalists are free and protected, the people are better informed, and society becomes stronger.

“Democracy is impossible without an informed public, and journalists are the ones who make that possible,” he said.

“This attempt is not just about setting a new world record; it’s about celebrating truth, integrity, and the powerful role journalism plays in building and sustaining open societies.”

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the NUJ FCT Council, Grace Ike, commended the initiative as both timely and courageous, describing it as a bold reflection of the enduring power of journalism to inform, educate, and drive societal progress.

Delivering a speech titled “Press Freedom: The Foundation of Democracy,” Ike said the 72-hour interview marathon is more than a test of physical endurance it is a powerful platform to amplify the voices of Journalists and highlight global issues that matter.

“This initiative is more than a showcase of endurance; it is a platform to amplify the voice of the media across the globe on issues that matter deeply to all of us,” she said.

Ike reiterated that press freedom, media enhancement, and the resilience of journalists remain central to the work of the union and must be upheld as non-negotiable values in any democratic society.

“Press freedom is not a privilege, it is a fundamental pillar of democracy. Protecting this freedom is our collective responsibility as journalists, policymakers, and citizens of the world,” she said.

