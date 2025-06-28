Journalist Sends FOI Request, Alleges Lagos, Police Of Conspiracy

…says both want to give disputed child to suspected traffickers

An investigative reporter in a Freedom of Information (FoI) Request to the Lagos State Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development and another to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, has alleged that both secretly gave out a disputed paternity child to suspected traffickers.

The FoI, dated 16th June 2025 and signed by the Editor, Security News Alert, Juliana Francis, was addressed to the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, through the Lagos State Commissioner for Information.

Also copied were the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) and Family Social Services, Igando-LDCA, Alimosho, Lagos.

Another FoI was sent to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, on the same subject matter, copied tothe Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer and the Head, Gender-Based Violence Unit, Lagos State Police Command.

The FoI request to Lagos State Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development reads: “Under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, we hereby apply for confirmation of allegations of human rights abuses perpetrated against a 10-year-old girl and shoddy investigations. Securitynewsalert.com is an online medium dedicated to reporting security and human rights violations in Nigeria.

“Over the past months, we have been conducting an investigation focused on finding out those who trafficked and then inflicted bodily harm on the minor, hoping to hold them accountable.

“Our investigation has raised serious concerns about Gender Unit Culpability and the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development (MYSD) attempting to truncate justice, allowing traffickers to escape justice and handing the child in question to one of the parents without due process.

“This is a case of child trafficking, child physical abuse, child labour, child deprivation of education and child paternity first reported at the Festac Police Station and transferred to the Police Gender Unit.

“This case involves a 10-year-old girl identified as Kosarachi, repeatedly brutalised with shoe heels by her madam, Mrs Ifeoma Okoye, who was assisted by her wealthy church, Christ Holy Church International, to flee Lagos last year, but now back, according to sources.

“The case, which started with child trafficking and maltreatment, nosedived into a paternity issue, with two families claiming to be parents of the minor. It is more concerning that this is happening in Lagos State, a State famed for protecting children and following due process.

“Specifically, we are requesting the following information; to know why the Lagos Police Gender Unit and the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development (MYSD) conspired and secretly gave the child to one of the claimants (supposed parents that trafficked her) without a DNA test, which an NGO had already paid for.

“To know why the Lagos State Police Command is yet to arrest Madam Ifeoma Okoye after she inflicted injuries on a minor, who is her maid and deprived her of basic education and to know why nobody at the Christ Holy Church International, which shielded Madam Ifeoma Okoye from arrest and helped her to escape arrest, has not been held accountable.”

The FoI request further demanded, “To know why Festac Police Division collected N220,000 from the same church for the alleged tracking and picking of Ifeoma Okoye, yet she is still at large after several months and to know why Mrs Chikodi (alleged mother of the minor) and Gift (alleged aunt of the victim), who trafficked her into domestic servitude to Lagos State from Imo State, with each collecting monthly N10,000 and N20,000 respectively from Ifeoma Okoye, were at Lagos State Police Command and were not arrested.”

It also stated that under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Lagos State Child Rights Law, Madam Ifeoma Okoye, Mrs. Chikodi, and Gift have all breached the law and should be held accountable.

The FoI mentions some relevant laws, stating: “The Child Rights Law Section 10 states: ‘Every child is entitled to respect the dignity of his person, and accordingly, no child shall be—(a) subjected to physical, mental or emotional injury, abuse, neglect or maltreatment, including sexual abuse; (b) subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

“(c) subjected to attacks upon his honour or reputation; or (d) held in slavery or servitude, while in the care of a parent, legal guardian, school authority or any other person having authority for the care of the child.

“Section 14 of the CRA says that every child has the right to free, compulsory and universal basic education, and every parent or guardian shall ensure that their child or ward attends and completes their basic school education.

“Okoye, Mrs Chikodi and Gift also breached Section 25 of CRA, which states thus, ‘Subject to this Law, no child shall be—(a) subjected to any forced or exploitative labour, or (d) employed as a domestic help outside his own home or family environment.’

“The Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (NAPTIP) in Nigeria criminalises the exploitation of humans. Article 5 of the Act states that parties must criminalise practices that exploit humans, including sexual and labour exploitation, while Article 3(b) says that ‘consent is irrelevant if any means of trafficking are used, such as force, deception, coercion, or abduction. Even if these means are not used, it is still trafficking if a child is involved.”