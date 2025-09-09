Journalist Robbed, Shot Dead By Robbers In Ibadan

An Ibadan-based journalist, Ojo Peter, who was said to have died on Sunday as a result of an undisclosed illness by the leadership of the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has been confirmed to have been shot dead by a two-man gang of armed robbers after being robbed of his bag.

According to his younger brother, Peter Enahoro, yesterday, Ojo was shot dead on August 18, along Molete, OkeAdo Road, around 2 p.m. Until his death, he was working with Daily Monitor, having previously worked with Parrot Extra Magazine.

Speaking on the death, Enahoro said, “On that same day that he was shot, I got a call from one police officer from Orita Challenge that our brother was at their station, but upon getting there I was told he had been shot dead by a notorious armed robber operating with a motorcycle.

That was how we got to know that he had gone. This is someone that went out in search of daily bread for his family. He was hale and healthy. His life was cut short by the bullet of armed robbers in broad day light.” However, one of the two robbery suspects who specialise in robbing people of their possessions in broad day light has been nabbed by the Police at Oke-Ado, close to the Tribune Newspapers Building.