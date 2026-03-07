Journalist Petitions Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Over Alleged Bias

Veteran journalist and politician, Mobolaji Sanusi, has accused the Lagos State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Cornelius Ojelabi, of alleged bias in the composition of supervisor across local governments in the state, citing the situation in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) as a troubling example.

The media veteran and Ojokoro APC stakeholder conveyed the allegation in an open letter addressed to the Lagos APC helmsman and copied to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

In the correspondence, the former Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency Managing Director congratulated Pastor Ojelabi on his recent re-election as Lagos APC chairman during the party’s state congress.

However, the Ojokoro-based politician quickly turned to what he described as disturbing developments in the management of party affairs in the LCDA.