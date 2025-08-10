Journalist Petitions Police Over Illegal Detention, Harassment In Land Dispute

A veteran journalist, Ugborgu Victor, has petitioned the Imo State Commissioner of Police over alleged illegal detention, harassment, and threats to his life by a man identified as Apostle Solomon Benjamin and officers of the state police command.

Victor, a member of the Board of Editors at Verbatim Newsmagazine and former South-East Regional Editor of Newswatch Magazine, accused Benjamin of instigating his arrest on July 26, 2025, over a disputed land transaction.

In the petition, Victor stated that he was detained for two days in a congested, bedbug-infested cell after Benjamin filed a petition alleging fraud in a land deal involving Rev. Nkoro Blessing. Victor’s name was reportedly mentioned in the petition, leading to his arrest by four armed policemen.

He claimed he was forced to pay N100,000 for bail and lost N500,000 in a botched business deal due to the detention. Despite his status as a senior journalist, he was denied bail on self-recognition.

Victor explained that he legally sold four plots of land in Umuogba Ntu, Ngor/Okpala, to Princess Eziuche Love Obediah in February 2025, with proper documentation. He accused Benjamin, who claims to be a commissioner without portfolio, of using a police officer, Dan (08062938921), to intimidate him in an alleged bid to hijack the property.

The journalist demanded a refund of the bail money and an end to the harassment. He also notified community leaders and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for intervention.

The Imo State Police Command is yet to respond to the allegations.

The NUJ Imo Chapter has pledged to monitor the case, while community leaders in Ntu called for an investigation.