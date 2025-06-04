…Journalist Celebrates Sanwo-Olu At 60

Share

Renowned prose stylist and biographer, Dr. Lanre Alfred, has released a seminal new work titled “The Man Who Carried a City”, a richly layered literary biography of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

The release of the book marks a heartfelt tribute to the governor’s 60th birthday, which comes up on June 25, 2025. Alfred, often hailed as the “Doctor of Letters” for his lyrical style and meticulous documentation of contemporary Nigerian history, has once again delivered a compelling account of leadership forged in adversity and refined by vision.

This new title, which stands as his eighth book, joins a distinguished collection of works such as Titans…The Amazing Exploits of Nigeria’s Greatest Achievers, Pacemaker – Triumphs of Igho Sanomi at 40, and Dapo Abiodun: The State House As His Pulpit.

In “The Man Who Carried a City,” Alfred meticulously captures the evolution of Sanwo-Olu’s public life, from his formative years to his emergence as the governor of Nigeria’s most complex metropolis.

Published by Old English Partners, the allcolour, all-gloss coffee table book spans fourteen chapters and over 250 pages, adorned with high-resolution photog -raphy and rendered in Alfred’s signature poetic prose.

The book opens with the chapter titled “The Clockmaker’s Spawn,” which traces Sanwo-Olu’s upbringing and early influences, drawing metaphoric lines between timekeeping and his approach to governance: precise, anticipatory, and deeply structured.

Another standout chapter, “Lagos in His Lungs,” explores how Sanwo-Olu’s entire being is fused with the soul of the city, how his professional, spiritual, and civic sensibilities breathe in rhythm with Lagos’ heartbeat.

