Journalism Now Places Much Emphasis On Trends As Against Happenings In Communities –Campbell

Share

Ms. Evadney Campbell is a citizen of Jamaica currently living in the United Kingdom. She is a broadcast journalist, trainer and Public Relations Consultant with thee decades of experience. She told Flora Onwudiwe in this interview that she had worked with the BBC across Radio, Television and Online. She’s a published author on how to carry out media interviews. She’s recipient of so many awards including an MBE in 1994 by the Queen Elizabeth of England for her services to the African Caribbean Community. She is the Managing Director and co-founder of a PR agency with her daughter, Karen. Excerpts.

Can we know your background?

I was born in Jamaica and emigrated to the UK as a child to join my parents who were already living there. I went to school from the age of 11 yrs in the UK and have lived here for over 50 yrs.

I am divorced with two children and three grandchildren.

In all your achievements, what informed the choice of establishing a PR firm with your daughter, Karen. Would you say it was passion?

Yes, you could say it was a passion of mine. I think in one way or another, throughout my adult life I have been doing public relations for others. It all really started when I produced and presented a radio programme on BBC Radio Gloucestershire, which was established to give the African and Caribbean communities in Gloucestershire a voice. At that time, I was also very active on a volunteer basis in the community. I saw and used that opportunity to give the community, which was so poorly served by mainstream media, a voice to talk about issues which were important to them, as well as exposure for their work, activities etc.

It was during that period when I was called upon by Black promoters.to raise awareness of their shows, interviewing not only the performers, but the organisers themselves. So you could say, I was already providing a PR service though, to be honest, I would not have called it that, at the time.

In 2001, I moved to BBC London to work as a Broadcast Journalist. I was fortunate on a number of occasions to be given the role of reporter within specific communities, namely those with large Black populations. My role was to look for stories within these communities which were not being given exposure by BBC or in most cases, the mainstream media at all.

While working in these communities, I found that one of the main reasons why some of these stories weren’t being told in the media, was due to the fact the communities themselves had no idea of how to present their stories to the media. I would therefore, frequently help them on a voluntary basis, to write press releases or advise them on the best way to pitch their ideas/stories to the press.

Phew, that’s a long-winded way of saying, it was these experiences that led me to take redundancy from the BBC to set up Shiloh PR in 2013 and as my daughter Karen was also working in the media at the time and had also worked in PR, we decided to launch the company together.

What type of services do you render to clients?

Currently, the majority of our clients are people of African heritage. Shiloh PR’s ethos is to help anyone who wants to speak to the African and Caribbean communities authentically. This means, we are focused on working with any client, Black or White, if they are trying to reach the Black communities across the UK. More recently, we have tentatively forged links with media outlets in the Caribbean and parts of Africa as we would like to strengthen our links with media outlets in these regions to broaden our offer.

We primarily offer Media Relations services. We however also offer Digital PR, Influencer PR and more limited events planning/management. Much of our services are dependent on our clients’ budget. In general, most of our clients are seeking media relations.

We are also happy to offer consultancy to any clients who simply need advice on a specific PR campaign which is aimed at our niche.

As an award winning media trainer, what are the imparts and valuable insights into the essential skills that the upcoming professional journalists should develop to make a difference in the media?

This is a challenging question; as a former journalist I’d say, my observation is that too much emphasis is now placed on ‘what’s trending’ as opposed to what is truly happening in communities. I believe journalists can make a difference in the media when they are able to develop/create original stories, especially those which impact people’s lives. Journalists should get out into their communities where the real stories are, and not be so focused on what is popular on social media.

Essential skills therefore is the ability to be investigative, think independently and question everything.

Are these valuable insights applicable to Journalists on the continent of Africa in overcoming barriers and still make difference in the media industry?

I have not lived or worked extensively on the continent therefore I don’t think I am equipped to really give insights to journalists in Africa. I would say however, from my observations, politics in parts of Africa are going through exciting changes. The continent is, it feels, becoming confident in its place in world economics; so I would say for journalists working in Africa at the moment, be brave, speak to real people and report on their lives. Take the lead on telling Africa’s stories, control the narrative.

You are a source of inspiration to young women aspiring to be like you; what are the secrets to overcoming all the challenges and still managing to keep their home front?

Thank you. I am always surprised when anyone say I am an inspiration. I don’t have any secrets, I’m just focused on what I want to achieve. I do not absorb any negative comments from outside. Most of what I do, and have achieved I believe come from the fact that I genuinely love people, and passionately want to see Black people progress. I am, and have always been, a campaigner for fairness and equality. I manage to keep my home front, I think because I believe everything I am doing is so that they (my family) will have a better, fairer and more just future. I want them to be encouraged and proud of what I do.

You wrote a book, “How to Carry out Media Interviews”, how has the book helped your students in practicing journalism?

I don’t know if this book has helped my students in practicing journalism because, the truth be told, I don’t promote this book to my students.

I wrote this book during a period when I was going through serious illness. I saw it as a way to keep me occupied and positive. Giving God thanks, I have come through on the other side, and sadly, while I’m proud of this achievement, I’ve failed to really push it to the world.

What are the major skills for a Small Medium Entrepreneur (SME) to be a successful business owner?

I think being resilient. Always go back to your ‘WHY’. Setting up your own business is not easy, so you have to be in it for the right reasons and the long-haul. Know that in the majority of cases, it’s a longtime before you will reap any financial profits.

Have clear vision and goals. Make sure you really and honestly have carried out a SWOT analysis. In that I mean, clearly identify your strengths, weaknesses, all the opportunities and threats out there. If having done this, you really believe you have a shot at building a successful business, go for it.

Have good customer relationship – I know that in this digital age, many people ignore good customer relations but, I believe if you treat people well, they will return. Nothing better than loyal customers.

Have a strong PR & marketing plan. I always say, it’s pointless, spending time and money setting up a business which no one knows about because you have no way of promoting it or building awareness of your brand.

As a veteran journalist with 30 years of experience working with the global news outfit -British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), can you recall the immediate challenge you encountered when you assumed office as a reporter?

One of the immediate challenge which springs to mind is when a colleague said to my face, the manager can now tick her diversity box. I could have let that remark affect me, but I was confident I was not only experienced enough, I was well qualified for the job. I simply had to prove her wrong!

What do you mean when you say, “As a descendant of the Windrush generation, Evadney Campbell believes in the importance of understanding the experiences of those who arrived in 1948 to help build the country.” Which country?

When we talk about the contributions of the Windrush Generation, we are always referring to the rebuilding of the UK following World War II. Albeit I was not on the Empire Windrush in 1948, nor were my parents, they and subsequently I, arrived during the era we refer to as Windrush Generation, that of anyone who came to the UK from 1948 – 1971. I am therefore a descendant of the Windrush Generation and I am well aware of the contributions we have made to Britain. How the British culture has been enriched by our presence. So, when we say we helped to build the country, we’re referring to the UK as a whole.

When you say Windrush, is it the same thing as hurricane wind that destroyed some places in Jamaica last year?

Generally, this is simply referring to the fact that people from the Caribbean rushed to help the UK after it was destroyed during WWII and likewise those same people and their descendants are rallying to rebuild Jamaica in 2025 following its devastation by Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

How did you make the list to be among the Top 100 British Entrepreneurs, an MBE award in 1995 by the Queen Elizabeth of England?

This are two different situations. Being listed as part of Top 100 British Entrepreneurs, was something I had no idea how that came about. I was simply notified by a friend who saw it on social media following research by an organisation.

With regards to the MBE, I was blessed to have been awarded this by the late Queen in 1995 because of my voluntary services to the Black community in Gloucestershire. I was nominated for this award by someone who knew all the work I was doing and recommended me to the government to be recognised in this manner.

You have received many awards in different categories, what does the Queen’s award mean to you especially as a black woman?

While I am immensely proud of this award, MBE, due to its recognition by the wider community, I am always thrilled and humbled when I am recognised by my own community. It doesn’t matter how unknown those awards are, I am thankful and honoured to receive each of them.

You are organising a concert in June featuring Reggae and Gospel artists to raise funds for the people that were affected by the Hurricane. How much money are you targeting to realise from the concert?

I am not actually one of the organisers of this concert which is called Rhythm of Hope concert, I am working with the organisers providing full PR support. The date for the concert has also now been changed to align with Jamaica’s Independence in August. The concert will now be on August 10. As we are also partnering with one of the largest charities in Jamaica which supports the poor across the Island, Food for the Poor (FFTP), we are hoping to raise at least JMD$43 million to coincide with FFTP’ 43rd anniversary.

The hurricane wreaked havoc on the citizens of Jamaica, rendering them homeless and devastating their farmlands; what has the government done to alleviate the suffering of these people?

Following the hurricane, the government, charities, local businesses and people in the diaspora all came together to donate food, building materials etc to those most affected. Sadly, the Parish of St Elizabeth was the worst hit during the hurricane and just as many of them were recovering, they were severely affected by a devasting fire. It is these two disasters which galvanised us here in the UK, together with others in the US, Canada and Jamaica itself to look at how we can support rebuilding efforts and help Jamaica and the wider Caribbean to develop their resistance to future natural disasters, especially in the wake of climate change.

Was the natural disaster as a result of climate change that some countries in the world are experiencing?

Jamaica alongside the Caribbean as a whole are plagued with hurricanes so they are generally well prepared to withstand them. Hurricane Beryl however was particularly severe and as a result of climate change, the warnings are that these disasters will become more frequent and devasting.

Could you share your early childhood memories in Jamaica before relocating to the UK at the age of 11, the social realities that you were confronted with; how have the two worlds influenced your adulthood?

I had a happy childhood in Jamaica. I was raised by my grandparents after my parents emigrated to the UK. As an only grandchild, I was brought up in a loving home, though we were poor, albeit, I wasn’t aware of that at the time.

I was brought up in the Parish of St Ann, commonly known as the ‘Garden Parish’ due to its lush greenery. I was born in a small district with lots and lots of family around. It was a happy carefree existence with most of my time spent playing outdoor.

This was probably the most stark difference for me when I came to the UK. I was fortunate to have arrived in the UK in the summer so the weather wasn’t an immediate contrast but, the fact that our life wasn’t spent primarily outdoor was a shock for me. The other stark difference was the fact that people around me were ‘White’ I don’t recall knowing many, if any, White people in Jamaica.

I think the two worlds have influenced my adulthood in what may appear contradictory manners. Firstly, being born and having spent my most formative years in Jamaica has given me a sense of who I am, in that I am a proud Black woman, believing I can be anything I want to be. While growing up in the UK, as a Black person, you are faced with a feeling of being ‘othered’. You are never quite fully accepted, you are always aware of the fact that you are mostly in the minority, especially if you work in corporate Britain.

Sadly, throughout my schooling in the UK, I was never expected to excel. No teacher ever either encouraged or told me I could go to university or truly succeed above the mundane. It was thanks to my grounding in self, in Jamaica, that I was able to go for what I wanted, including higher education.

What are the benefits of using Public Relations in narketing a product?

In simple terms, public relations is what’s coined third party recognition, while marketing is first person. PR is someone else endorsing you, marketing is you saying you’re great. Marketing will help you shift products, PR will help build trust, brand recognition and credibility. PR is a long-term activity.

How does a PR Agency save a company when there’s a crisis?

It depends on the crisis. We will always advise a company to plan for a ‘crisis’ in advance so that if it does occur, the strategy for dealing with it is already in place. What a PR Agency does however, is help the company to develop and deliver its message during a crisis to ensure its brand/reputation is protected.

Looking back at the years you’ve being on earth, are you fulfilled, or is there something else you would love to do still?

Wow; I don’t think I am ever truly fulfilled. I believe there are still a lot more to achieve. Personally, I want to be able to achieve my vision of building my own home in Jamaica so I can live between there and the UK and professionally, I’d like to see Shiloh PR grow into a hugely successful agency where we are not only able to support and represent major clients we are able to ensure our community’s true value is recognised by those clients.

We’ve already given a number of young people experience and skills they’ve been able to take to larger agencies. We would like to be in a position where we can offer many more permanent jobs where they can grow and support others in the community.

Share