Arise analyst, anchor and journalist, Constance Ikokwu, has stressed on the importance of storytelling in journalism, calling the profession a civic duty.

Speaking in a lecture delivered at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University, Igbariam Campus, Anambra State, on February 21, titled, ‘Stories That Matter: Media, Power, Responsibility’, Ikokwu stated that Journalism and Mass Communication go beyond simply reporting events.

According to her, beyond being a collection of facts, a story is a narrative that carries a message. Ikokwu further highlighted how journalism shapes societies’ understanding of issues.

She said: “At its core, journalism shapes how societies understand major issues. Stories determine how people interpret crises, how they see leaders, and how communities respond to injustice. “When journalists frame an issue in a particular way, they influence public perception and public reaction.

History itself is shaped by the stories that are preserved and the ones that are forgotten. “This responsibility places enormous weight on the work of journalists and communicators. What you report today could influence how future generations understand an event, a conflict, or even an entire nation.”

Ikokwu also explored journalism as an agendasetting tool, referencing Nigeria’s #EndSARS protest of 2020. While postulating how media silence may lead to society ignoring an issue, she added that it could also be as powerful as coverage. She added: “Another key function of journalism is agenda-setting.

The media may not always tell people what to think, but it often tells them what to think about. “Issues become urgent when they dominate headlines and public discussion. “Conversely, when the media remains silent about an issue, society may ignore it, even if it affects millions of people.

In this way, silence can be as powerful as coverage.” Speaking further, Ikokwu said: “A good example of this dynamic occurred in Nigeria during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

For years, many Nigerians had complained about police brutality, particularly involving a unit known for harassment and abuse.