Joshua’s Family Expresses Doubts As Driver Faces Trial Over Road Rash

The family of former twotime World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua has raised questions over the ongoing trial of the driver involved in the car crash that killed two of the boxer’s close associates, even as public pressure mounts for prosecution.

The driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, appeared before a court in Sagamu, Ogun State, yesterday over the December 29 crash that left Joshua injured and claimed the lives of Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

Kayode was driving a Lexus SUV conveying the boxer and his friends when the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck. Kayode has been charged with reckless driving and driving without a valid licence.

He appeared subdued in court, dressed in black trousers and a hoodie, and avoided journalists’ cameras as he entered and exited the courtroom.