Joshua, Wilder To Collide For Undisputed Crowned December

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are set to collide in an elimination bout to become undisputed heavyweight champion.

The duo are set to face Otto Wallin and Joseph Parker respectively on the same card in Saudi Arabia on December 23.

And WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman believes AJ and Wilder will set up a mouthwatering showdown should they both triumph in the Middle East.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, he said “It looks like Wilder and Joshua are on a collision course.

“That could very well be a final elimination to determine a mandatory contender for the WBC title.

“That would be one of the most high-profile final eliminators the sport has ever seen.

“Unbelievable. That would be a dream come true for the fans.

“You can dream of things, we have been dreaming for this and this is the perfect moment to get into another era of boxing. So we will be supporting as much as we can.”

The WBC chief confirmed that their belt currently held by Tyson Fury will be on the line when he takes on Oleksandr Uysk in February, as well as in their expected rematch.

And with Usyk’s IBF, WBA and WBO crowns also on the line, Wilder and Joshua would be fighting for the right to be crowned undisputed champ if they face the winner.

Sulaiman added: “We’ve been waiting and pushing and mediating and encouraging everyone to try to make this [an undisputed heavyweight champion] happen.

“When Wilder was champion there were a couple of occasions where Wilder-Joshua came very close. Then with Tyson Fury, he was ready to fight Joshua, then Usyk.

“The problem that could happen is a mandatory contender. We did order Wilder against [Andy] Ruiz, which was a tremendous fight, to find a mandatory contender. That fight didn’t take place.

“So the WBC board of governors has approved Fury against Usyk in February and then the rematch so there will not be anything in the way, as far as the WBC, for both fights to take place.”