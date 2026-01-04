Joshua Returns To UK After Car Crash In Nigeria

Former world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, has flown back to the UK after a fatal car crash that killed two of his close friends in Nigeria.

The 36-year-old was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck on a major expressway near Lagos on Monday.

Joshua’s close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, died in the crash.

Their funerals will take place at a London mosque on Sunday. Joshua was taken to hospital and was discharged on Wednesday.

Driver Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at Sagamu Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Police sources told the BBC the charges included causing death by dangerous driving.

The defendant was granted bail of 5m naira (£2,578) and remanded pending his bail conditions being met.

The case has been adjourned until 20 January. Joshua, who was born in Watford, has family roots in Sagamu – a town in Ogun state, near the crash site.

The 2012 Olympic champion was on his way to visit relatives for New Year celebrations in the town at the time of the collision, a family member told the BBC.

The boxer had been spending time in Nigeria after his recent victory over American YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul on 19 December.