Joshua Reacts Usyk Victory Over Dubois

Anthony Joshua has expressed a sense of missed opportunity following Oleksandr Usyk’s knockout victory over Daniel Dubois.

Dubois faced a crushing defeat at Wembley on Saturday night and was stopped in the fifth round by Usyk, echoing the moment 10 months prior when Dubois claimed a KO win over Joshua.

With this triumph, Usyk reclaimed his status as the undisputed heavyweight world champion for the second time against a British opponent.

While Joshua’s next opponent remains unconfirmed, there’s growing buzz around a potential bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The American watched Usyk continue his undefeated streak ringside at Wembley and squared off with the Ukrainian in the ring post-fight.