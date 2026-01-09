Joshua Pays Tribute To Friends Ghami, Latz

Anthony Joshua, yesterday, paid tribute to close friends Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, who were killed in a car crash in Nigeria, saying he is finding it “tough” to process their deaths.

Ghami and Ayodele died when the vehicle they were in, alongside heavyweight boxer Joshua and another passenger, collided with a stationary truck a long the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Joshua sustained minor injuries in the crash before flying home to the United Kingdom and attending the funeral at a mosque in London on Sunday.

”Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers,” Joshua posted on Instagram on Thursday, external. “I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men.

“100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents. I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers.”