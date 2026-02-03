Joshua Maclver Celebrates Matthew Tonlagha At 50

As Matthew Tonlagha celebrates his golden jubilee birthday, Great Joshua Maclver has celebrated him, describing him as a distinguished son of the Izon Nation.

In a statement on Monday, Maclver, who is the State Coordinator, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (Bayelsa Operations), stated that Tonlagha, who is his Vice Chairman, is a philanthropist par excellence.

The statement reads: “Sir, we consider you a rare and timely gift to us. From your visionary leadership at Maton Engineering to your strategic role as Vice Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

“You have left a trail of excellence and continued to serve as a beacon of hope.

“In a world where people in power often build walls, you have built bridges. You dine and wine with kings, yet you have continued to identify with the common man.

“Your humility is not just a trait; it is a testament that echoes across the creeks. You wear your greatness lightly, proving that true leadership is not about being above the people, but being with them.

“As you celebrate this golden milestone today, I wish you overflowing joy, divine health, and the grace to sustain this rare virtue of humility as you rise even higher.”