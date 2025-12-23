British heavyweight star Anthony Joshua is set to face a hefty tax bill as he parts with a significant share of his earnings following his high-profile exhibition bout against Jake Paul in Miami, Florida.

Joshua reportedly grossed about $140 million from the blockbuster contest, but tax obligations in both the United States and the United Kingdom are expected to substantially reduce his take-home pay.

Estimates suggest the former world champion will pay roughly $66 million in combined taxes, leaving him with around $74 million from the fight.

The bout, held on Friday night at the Kaseya Centre and streamed live on Netflix, saw Joshua dominate the YouTuber-turned-boxer before securing a sixth-round knockout.

He sent Paul to the canvas in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds, before ending the contest at 1 minute 31 seconds of the final round. The defeat marked the end of Paul’s unbeaten run, with reports indicating he suffered fractures to his jaw.

READ ALSO:

Because the fight took place in the United States, Joshua is expected to pay about $52 million in U.S. federal income tax. In addition, he will remit approximately $11.3 million to the UK’s tax authority,

His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, alongside an estimated $2.8 million in National Insurance contributions.

Although Florida does not impose a state income tax, the absence of that levy offers limited relief given the scale of his earnings. By contrast, Jake Paul will only be subject to U.S. taxes, meaning he is likely to keep a larger portion of his reported $92 million purse.

In the aftermath of the knockout, Paul was handed a mandatory medical suspension of at least 45 days under Florida State Athletic Commission rules, with the period potentially extended depending on medical assessments.

His jaw injuries are expected to take between four and six weeks to heal. Joshua, meanwhile, will serve a standard seven-day suspension.

The win improves Joshua’s professional record to 29 victories from 33 fights and represents a strong rebound after his loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium last September.

Speaking after the bout, Joshua hinted at a possible all-British clash with Tyson Fury in 2026, while Paul suggested he could target a future fight against Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.