Ashocking twist of fate meant Anthony Joshua cheated death moments before the fatal car crash that killed two of his friends, the Daily Mail can reveal.

The World Champion boxer, 36, swapped seats from the front to the back of his SUV before the smash, which killed Sina Ghami and Latif Adeyole just hours after they arrived in Nigeria for a holiday.

In addition the Daily Mail has learned that Joshua’s driver did not have a valid driver’s license before the smash on Nigeria’s most deadly road which hospitalised the multi-millionaire boxer.

The jaw-dropping revelation emerged at the hearing for his driver, Kayode Adeniyi, 47, in Sagamu High Court at which he denied all charges against him which included dangerous driving. Adeniyi was wearing a black Muslim kaftan and pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to him by the clerk as members of his family attended. He claimed he is innocent and that the brakes failed.

Adeniyi, who has worked for Joshua for more than three years, was granted bail and rushed away by police to Sagamu Correctional Centre for paperwork to be completed. The driver’s lawyer, Olalekan Abiodun, told the Daily Mail: “My client has pleaded not guilty and what happened was an accident, I haven’t had a full chance to speak with him yet, but I know he is saying the brakes did not work.

“I also understand that the journey started in Lagos and that initially Anthony had got into the front seat, but the driver asked him to swap seats.” He did this because Anthony is a big fellow and he couldn’t see the wing mirror properly, so he asked him to move and he sat behind the driver.

“From what I understand, Latif was in front and then changed seats with Anthony,” he said. Bail was set at 5 million Naira (£2,580) but under the Nigerian system it doesn’t have to be cash, but valuables are admissible. Adeniyi was charged on four counts including dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without care and attention and driving without a valid driver’s license.

His case was adjourned to January 20 this year for his trial. Outside court, the driver’s wife was too hysterical to speak, but his son told the Daily Mail that his father was innocent and that it was ‘just an unlucky accident’. Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, 19, said: “The family is very upset by what’s happened and we are sorry for the deaths of the two people.

“Dad is not a fast driver, he was following the speed limit and then the brakes failed, he said he was pushing the pedal, but nothing was happening.”