Joshua can finish Ngannou, boasts promoter

Like many boxing fans, Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn thinks Francis Ngannou deserves a big fight after what happened in Saudi Arabia against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou (0-1-0, 0 KOs), 37, who was making his boxing debut, knocked down the reigning WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs), 35, in the third round, losing the fight via a controversial split decision.

The way Ngannou more than held his own against Fury in the ten-round contest prompted Hearn to toss out former champion Anthony Joshua as a potential next opponent for Ngannou.

“I’m baffled, really,” Hearn said in an interview with Boxing Social. “Firstly, I feel like Ngannou was robbed. Obviously, he scored the knockdown. No one actually did anything in the fight. The fight was a stinker. But Ngannou won the fight. I can’t believe we’re actually having this conversation. You’re talking about a guy that has never boxed before. And respect to him, because he was better than I thought. … Fury looked like he had never put on a pair of boxing gloves before in his life. I don’t know whether he’s shot, I don’t know whether he didn’t train, I don’t know whether he was thinking about the (Oleksandr) Uysk fight. He was absolutely awful.

“Let A.J. go in there and end (Fury’s) career, please,” Hearn elaborated. “Or Ngannou has earned the right for a big fight. Let A.J. go in and knock Ngannou out inside three rounds. Not a problem. Forget about Fury-Usyk – dead fight. No one’s interested in that fight at all. I could not believe what I was watching. Fury didn’t even try. Ngannou is so tired, that all he has to do is step on him.

“Scrap everything and just make A.J. vs. Fury now. I’m telling you now: A.J. will beat him comfortably, and he will stop him and finish his career – I’m telling you. If they have to do Fury vs. Usyk – which look, it’s still undisputed, but he just lost to a bloke that’s never boxed before – then let Ngannou fight A.J. See what happens.

See what happens when someone lets their hands go on Francis Ngannou properly. But listen Props to Ngannou. But awful. Absolutely awful.”

Fury suffered a black left eye and other bruises to his face that will likely delay his upcoming Dec. 23 unification title bout with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk to early 2024 at the earliest. His promoter Frank Warren confirmed the probability in various post-fight interviews.