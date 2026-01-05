Joshua Breaks Silence After Car Crash

Anthony Joshua has posted on social media for the first time since he was injured in a car crash that killed two of his close friends in Nigeria.

The British boxer, 36, was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck on a major expressway near Lagos. His close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, died in the crash.

Their funerals took place at a London mosque yesterday. The former two-time heavyweight champion was taken to the hospital and discharged on Wednesday before returning to the UK this weekend.

He posted two pictures on Instagram yesterday, one showing him sitting alongside his mother and family members of the victims, including the mothers of Ghami and Ayodele, with one holding a photograph of Ghami.