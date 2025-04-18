Josh2funny, Wife Bina Expecting Third Child

Share

Popular Nigerian comedian Joshua Alfred, better known as Josh2funny, and wife, Bina are expecting their third child.

The exciting news was shared by Bina via her Instagram page, where she posted a heartwarming photo of herself and her husband lovingly cradling her baby bump.

In the humorous post, she captioned it, “Oops, I guess I’m officially a hen,” playfully referring to the rapid arrival of their third child in just three years.

Fans and colleagues have flooded to the comment section with congratulatory messages and laughter over her witty caption.

@edelweiss_scent, wrote, “This Josh you too like bad thing! Ahn fine people. Congratulations beautiful.”

@shugasandee joked, “Yeap! Laying them eggs back to back. God is your strength.”

@officialqueenanni commented, “Wife too fine. Baby need to dey come out sharp sharp.”

