Josephine Macleod, also known as Josephine Oboh-Macleod, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party MSP Candidate for Glasgow Easterhouse and Springburn, is placing economic revival and business growth at the heart of her campaign — with a clear message: lower business rates and stronger incentives are essential to unlocking Scotland’s potential.

A proud British-Nigerian based in Scotland and one of the few people of colour making political waves in Scotland, Josephine prioritises enterprise and opportunity.

With a deep understanding of the challenges facing local entrepreneurs, shop owners, and small firms, she believes that government must stop viewing businesses as a revenue source to be squeezed and instead recognise them as partners in prosperity.

“Lower business rates are not a luxury,” Josephine states. “They are basic survival for many businesses struggling with rising costs, inflation, and economic uncertainty. If we want growth, we must first allow businesses to breathe.”

Across Easterhouse and Springburn, many small and medium-sized enterprises are fighting to keep their doors open. High operating costs, heavy taxation, and limited access to affordable finance have left many firms cautious about expansion. Josephine argues that this cautious climate is holding Glasgow back.

Her plan is straightforward but ambitious: create genuine incentives for investment.

First, she advocates reducing business rates to provide immediate relief and restore confidence. Second, she supports targeted tax incentives that reward companies for expanding, hiring locally, and reinvesting profits into their communities. Third, she aims to improve access to lower-interest loans so small businesses can modernise, innovate, and scale.

“Investment follows confidence,” she explains. “When the government creates the right environment, businesses respond. And when businesses grow, communities thrive.”

But Josephine’s economic vision extends beyond tax reform. She believes economic growth must go hand in hand with workforce development. Businesses cannot expand without skilled workers, and young people cannot succeed without clear pathways into employment.

If elected, she will champion stronger collaboration among government, universities, colleges, and apprenticeship providers to ensure Scotland’s workforce is prepared for the jobs of the future.

“We must prepare our workforce through universities, apprenticeships, and practical skills training,” she says. “Economic policy and education policy cannot operate in isolation. They must work holistically. They must work hand in hand.”

Her approach embodies core Conservative values of opportunity, responsibility, and aspiration. By reducing burdens on enterprise while equipping people with skills, Josephine believes Scotland can build a resilient, competitive economy that benefits everyone — not just large corporations, but family-run shops, start-ups, and community businesses.

As a candidate grounded in both business awareness and community engagement, Josephine Macleod offers a perspective shaped by lived experience and hard work. She understands the determination needed to build something from the ground up — and she wants that spirit to define Scotland’s economic future.

Her message to voters in Glasgow, Easterhouse, and Springburn is clear: economic renewal starts locally.

Support businesses. Create incentives. Equip people with skills. Grow jobs.

“If we empower our businesses, they will empower our communities,” she states. “And together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous Scotland.”