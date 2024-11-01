Ex-Senate President, Joseph Wayas Sets For Burial November 30

Share

The final burial of Nigerian former Senate President, Joseph Wayas has been announced.

According to the Secretary of the Central Planning Committee, Dorn-Claimz Enamhe, the burial is scheduled to take place on November 30, 2024, nearly three years after his death.

Enamhe noted that Wayas will finally be laid to rest at his hometown Cross River State following dedicated efforts to repatriate his remains from the United Kingdom.

He further added that details about the Service of Songs, Commendation Service, and Final Burial Rites will be announced next week.

The final arrangements for Dr. Wayas’s funeral are expected to draw dignitaries from across the country, paying tribute to a leader who dedicated his life to Nigeria’s growth and unity.

