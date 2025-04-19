Joseph Eyimofe: Eagles Must Emulate Osimhen, Lookman To Clinch 2026 World Cup Ticket

Share

…says match bonuses cost Nigeria COJA 2003 football gold

Former international, Joseph Eyimofe, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA has revealed that the COJA 2003 football team lost the Olympic gold due to internal issues. Excerpts:

What would you say about the performance of the Super Eagles in recent games?



The situation is terrible at the moment, no commitment again. Imagine if we go for away games, we are better, but when we come home, we’ll be struggling. The federation needs to do more. When we were playing for the country, the hotels that they normally keep us in will be just for the players. No other customers. The players and the players alone. Not this one that we put them in big hotels, where you will see some players having like two, three rooms, in that same hotel, put some guests there, enjoying themselves. It is not supposed to be so, you come to play for the country for like four, five days in Nigeria. After that, you go back to your club. Why not just give it all? After the result, you do whatever you want to do. For me, that’s the main problem. Watch our players in Rwanda, you see what they did, from the blast of the whistle, they were all running. What happened back home, they started struggling. We must tell ourselves the truth. There is a need to stop all these big hotels. Yes, they are top stars, but we can beg them to accept something smaller just for us to achieve our goal. Put them in a nice hotel, just players and officials, no visitors and let’s see what happens.

Do you think Nigeria can still get the World Cup ticket?



If the players really want to, they can get the ticket. If they are ready, we will get it because we have the machinery, we have the players. All they need is just the attitude. If they bring out their mind to play, I swear to God, no team will beat us again.

We have back-to-back Player of the year award winners, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in the team, is it that we only have players and not a team?



We have a team, we have players. But the problem is, they should bring out their minds to play for us. They should forget that they are coming to Nigeria for holiday, we are going for crucial games, they should come and play with their heart. Look at Osimhen, look at the energy he puts. Look at Lookman, look at the energy he puts. Others, you should copy from those ones if we are to win the 2026 World Cup ticket. Leave the enjoyment, let’s play. The players will go for an away match, we’ll do very well. We’ll come to play in a home game. We’ll be struggling. Why? We have good facilities and we should be winning.

There was a Niger Delta Sports Festival recently, what would you say about the games?

Yeah, I need to commend the organisers for putting it together. There are lots of talents. We need more and more of it. This is the kind of thing sports people need in the region to discover new talents. Kudos to the organisers. I’m very happy to be part of it.

There was the Southwest Games and later the Niger Delta Sports Festival, what would be your advice to other zones?

I will like the other zones to do the same. From this, we’ll discover more talents. We discover more Osimhens, we discover more swimmers and all that.

As a footballer, you watched some of the games, how do you describe the football events of the NDSF?

Like I said, the tournament thrown up so many new discoveries from all the sports and I can tell you, the football events, both men and women, were top notch. There are a lot of talents. Young boys and girls taking to the field for their states, they are the future stars. So, I want to urge the organisers to do more, they should continue with this and from there we discover good talents.

You started your career from the age grade team, with the organisers pegging the age at 25 and below, do you think they should reduce the age limit?

Yes. This age needs to be reduced to like 19. I mean 19 and under. Then you get more young talents. You get more fresh legs. They have to reduce it to U-19 because for U-25, you see fathers, grandfathers coming to compete thereby denying the younger ones the chance of coming up into limelight.

You played for so long in the league, can you compare your playing days with now?

You know, in our playing days, for you to get an away win, you know what it is. The league has really improved from then till now.

Let’s talk about your former club, Heartland, they are struggling at the moment, what do you think is happening to the club?

I will say politics, it has really affected the club till now. This is a team that usually fights for the league, the Federation Cup, the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup. But not any longer, now we allowed tribalism to enter. In the past you will see Igboman, Yorubaman and Hausaman in the team, you see all the tribes in Heartland. But now, it’s more of Igbos. If you are not from Igbo, you will not play. If you are not from Igbo, you will not play. I don’t play football like that. This tribal thing is something that is killing our football. Yes, it’s a state thing now. But all we want, all we are looking for is results. It does not matter whether you are Igbo, Itsekiri, Urobho, Hausaman. This is football. If you can play, come and play. That’s it.

Can you tell us about your career as a footballer?

It was nice. I did not regret playing football. And I can never regret playing football. Football is nice, it’s always nice. Even as I am right now, if I have the chance, I will be able to come inside the stadium to play. It was a very lovely game. I’ve never felt bad playing football.

What really brought you into football and why football of all sports?

I was born into football, grew up in a ghetto and all what we do is football almost all the time. We play football everywhere. In the classroom, on the streets, on the road. In my house, I’m the only one that plays football. I’m the last born of the family and I have all the backing from my family to play football.

You have played in so many competitions, which one would you say you look up to and say, yes, this is a competition I will never forget?

It’s the CAF Champions League. 2008 against TP Masempe, It was intense and I was injured in that game.

What’s so special about the game? Was it because of the injury?

It was because of how the game went. As I said, I had an injury. In the first half, we were losing and I got the assist that gave us the equaliser. After that, there was a cross and the striker controlled the ball, he wanted to shoot, I slide to remove the ball and that’s how I injured my ligament. I was taken off the pitch.

Looking back, which club would you say you enjoyed most as a player?

Dolphins of Port Harcourt. That is where I play all my football. And that is where I achieve more as a footballer. That is where I built my house, the one I’m staying in right now. I can never forget that club. The governor then, Peter Odili, the commissioner of sports, were all great people and understood what it takes to take care of players.

Do you have any of your kids taking after you?

I have four girls. If I have a boy today, he must play football, however, my girls want to go into something else.

You played the U-23 final against Cameroon in 2003 under coach Musa Abdulahi, losing 2-0, can you tell us what really happened?

Like you said, we lost that final to Cameroon because of some misunderstandings surrounding the match bonuses and allowances. We had a very big issue, we were playing, we were in the final, we had to play Cameroon and the night before the final they brought match bonuses of N2,500. They said that’s what they used to pay team sports. We were like, oh! How will people bring N2,500 Naira? Okay, we’ve played like five games. The players were like is this what we are dying for? That was the problem of the team. That was why we went to the final and lost.

What are you into at the moment?

I’m a football scout. I’m working with B Sports Football Academy. Right now, I’m the General Manager of the club.

