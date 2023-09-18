Jose Mourinho Says Lukaku Is Happy At Roma

The manager of Italian Serie A club, AS Roma, Jose Mourinho, claimed that his new signing Romelu Lukaku is happy at the club.

After a loan spell at Inter Milan, Lukaku joined Jose Mourinho on loan at Roma this summer since coach Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t need him at Chelsea.

Interestingly, Lukaku scored his first goal for Roma on Sunday against Empoli in an Italian Seria A game which ended in a 7-0 win for the capital city club.

Mourinho who has coached Lukaku at Manchester United and Chelsea noted that the Belgian striker performs better in an environment that makes him happy.

The Portuguese tactician said, “Romelu needs to feel loved and wanted.”

He added: “When he came here, he could sense the team needed a player like him.

“He likes to win – that’s in his nature. I think he’s really happy.”

Recall that Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan for a transfer fee worth £97.5 million in 2021 but failed to establish himself at the club for the second time in his career.

Hence, he had to return to Inter Milan online in 2022 and the 30-year-old Belgian star played a part in Inter Milan’s UEFA Champions League loss to Manchester City.

At the end of last season, Chelsea and Inter Milan couldn’t reach an agreement on another deal, and the Belgian didn’t want to move to Saudi Arabia, hence, a reunion with Jose Mourinho on a season-long loan became the best option for Lukaku.