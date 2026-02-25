José Mourinho Boosted Ahead Of Real Madrid Vs Benfica Decider

José Mourinho’s Benfica have received a major lift ahead of their must-win UEFA Champions League playoff second leg against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé is reportedly set to miss the decisive clash due to injury.

The French forward has been managing a persistent knee problem since December and had continued to feature despite discomfort, including in the Supercopa de España final and the first leg against Benfica.

His expected absence comes as a timely advantage for Mourinho’s side as they prepare for the crucial return fixture.

Mbappe To Miss Real Madrid Vs Benfica Second Leg

Mbappé is said to have been playing through discomfort “never experienced before in his career,” and the decision has been made to sideline him to prevent a more serious setback—one that could disrupt Real Madrid’s campaign and potentially impact the France national football team ahead of the World Cup.

Although Madrid has not released an official statement, L’Équipe reports that Mbappé will need at least 10 days of rest. That would likely rule him out of upcoming fixtures against Benfica, Getafe CF, and Celta Vigo.

The timing is far from ideal for Los Blancos, with any slip in La Liga potentially allowing FC Barcelona to build on their narrow one-point lead at the summit.

If his rehabilitation progresses as expected, Mbappé could return for the UEFA Champions League round of 16—provided Madrid protect their 1-0 first-leg advantage.

In the meantime, his absence offers a significant psychological lift to Benfica as they attempt to overturn the deficit and keep their European hopes alive.