June 7, 2023
Jose Luis Mendilibar Extends Stay As Sevilla Coach

Europa League winners, Sevilla have confirmed that José Luis Mendilibar will remain as head coach for another season.

The 62-year-old was only appointed on a short-term contract until the end of the 2022/23 campaign in March but his short time in charge of the Andalusians has been a huge success.

Replacing Jorge Sampaoli with the club just two points above the relegation zone, he guided the club to 12th in the final LaLiga standings but his overriding success came in Europe.

Mendilibar masterminded a Europa League win, with Sevilla beating Roma in penalties in the final in Budapest after the game had finished 1-1 after extra time.

The Rojiblancos also beat European giants Manchester United and Juventus on their way to a record seventh crown.

Mendilibar has renewed his contract until June 2024.

